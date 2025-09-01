As global research firms expand access to market intelligence, their role in shaping Africa’s mining sector has become increasingly influential. By providing critical data and insights, these institutions are helping African governments design investor-attractive policies, supporting investors in identifying high-potential opportunities and enabling companies to make evidence-based strategic decisions.

The upcoming African Mining Week (AMW) – Africa’s premier gathering for mining stakeholders, scheduled for October 1–3, 2025 in Cape Town – will connect research institutions with industry leaders, policymakers and global stakeholders. Speakers from leading research and academic institutions have joined this year’s event, set to drive collaboration and growth.

African Mining Week serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference from October 1-3 in Cape Town.

Kiana van Vuuren, Director and Head of Mining at Moore Global – a knowledge partner of AMW 2025 – will participate in the panel Women Pioneering Leadership in Africa’s Mining Industry. van Vuuren is expected to share data-driven insights on the state of women’s participation in the sector as well as broader trends on Africa’s mining industry growth, revenue generation and investment flows.

Christopher Vandome, Senior Research Fellow for the Chatham House Africa Program, will join the Mineral Traceability: Reshaping Global Supply Chains and Geopolitical Influence panel. Vandome is expected to highlight global best practices and technologies for enhancing transparency, traceability and sustainable governance in Africa’s mineral supply chains.

Lawrence Bbosa, Executive Manager of the Mineral Processing Division at Mintek, is anticipated to spotlight South Africa’s efforts to build a globally competitive mining workforce. Bbosa is expected to focus on how the country is leveraging a blend of local expertise and international partnerships to address industry challenges and unlock new mining sector opportunities.

Nils Backeberg, Co-Founder and Director of Project Blue, will speak on the Critical Minerals: Driving Renewable Development in Africa panel. Backeberg is expected to offer insights on the trends shaping Africa’s cobalt, lithium, copper, rare earths and platinum group metals sectors, linking these to global shifts driven by the energy transition and fourth industrial revolution.

AMW will also feature Colin Coleman, Adjunct Associate Professor of Business at the Columbia Business School. Coleman is expected to present the university’s findings on how improved governance, legal frameworks, supply chain optimization, and the integration of ESG certification can collectively enhance the growth of Africa’s mining industry.