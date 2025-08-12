As West Africa accelerates energy expansion through large-scale infrastructure, oil, gas, mining and renewable energy developments, the role of advisory firms and strategic partners has become increasingly vital. As such, the upcoming MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 conference and exhibition – taking place in Dakar from December 9-10 – will feature key players in the sector, underscoring the platform’s role as a key meeting place for regional collaboration and investment.

Taking place under the theme Energy, Petroleum and Mining in Africa: Synergy for Inclusive Economic Development, MSGBC 2025 will convene governments, national oil companies, investors and private sector leaders for two days of high-level dialogue, technical sessions and deal-making. With energy at the cornerstone of the region’s economic future, the conference serves as a critical platform to foster cooperation and unlock shared growth across Mauritania, Senegal, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau and Guinea-Conakry.

As a strategic advisory firm specializing in integrated infrastructure, energy and mining across the African continent, Africa International Advisors (AIA) works closely with governments, development partners and private sector clients to structure bankable projects and unlock investment. This year, AIA Partner Henry Gilfillan and Associate Partner Lwandle Fakazi will bring valuable insights to the event, drawing on the firm’s experience in utility-scale renewable power, gas-to-power initiatives, transmission infrastructure and public sector reform within energy institutions. The firm will host a dedicated workshop on the event’s pre-conference day, taking place on December 8, which is expected to provide practical guidance on project preparation and financing.

Business management consultant Conjuncta GmbH is currently leading the development of a $34 billion green hydrogen project in Mauritania, in collaboration with renewable energy company Infinity Power and investment agency Masdar. The project – one of the largest of its kind in Africa – is set to deliver up to 10 GW of electrolyzer capacity and is a cornerstone of Mauritania’s efforts to become a competitive exporter of green fuels and clean energy. As a speaker, Stefan Liebing, CEO, Conjuncta GmbH, is expected to drive discussions around the potential for green hydrogen in supporting industrialization and clean energy exports in West Africa. Liebing is participating in the From Vision to Reality: How Will Hydrogen Shape Africa’s Landscape session, which aims to explore green hydrogen’s role in transforming the continent’s energy future.

Representing global data and analytics provider S&P Global Commodity Insights, Director of Energy&Natural Resources Jennifer Jumbe will also speak at the event. The firm continues to provide critical market intelligence to investors and policymakers across the MSGBC basin, recently covering major developments in Senegal’s upstream sector – including the first crude cargoes from the Sangomar oilfield – and has partnered with Energy Capital&Power (ECP) to expand market access and transparency across Africa’s energy landscape.

Rita Madeira, Africa Program Officer-West and Southern Africa, International Energy Agency (IEA) has also been confirmed to speak at MSGBC 2025. The IEA plays a vital role in supporting African countries on policy alignment, energy security and clean energy transitions. Following Senegal’s accession as an IEA association country in 2023, the agency has deepened its engagement with regional partners, offering policy support, technical assistance and analytical collaboration.

“The participation of top-tier global advisors and institutions – whose expertise spans project finance, legal advisory and energy infrastructure – at this year’s event underscores growing international confidence in the region’s energy expansion. This exciting lineup of speakers reinforces our mission to facilitate bankable deals, targeted knowledge-sharing and cement regional partnerships,” states Sandra Jeque, Project Director, ECP.