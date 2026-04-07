This World Health Day, Mercy Ships (https://MercyShips.org) proudly celebrates biomedical specialist Deborah Geneugelijk Nutsugah. Named “Humanitarian of the Year” at the 2026 Tech Choice Awards, her outstanding contribution to advancing safe surgical care in low-resource countries has been recognized on an international scale.

“This recognition is not just about me, it reflects the dedication of an entire team working behind the scenes to make surgery possible,” said Deborah. “Biomedical professionals are often invisible, but even the smallest technical issue can have serious consequences if equipment isn’t properly maintained.”

Serving on board one of the world’s largest non-governmental hospital ships, Deborah plays a critical role in ensuring that life-changing medical equipment is safe, functional and adapted to challenging environments.

“Unlike traditional hospitals, Mercy Ships operates at sea, where even the most precise medical equipment must function in a constantly moving environment. The ship is not as stable as land; it moves continuously from side to side,” Deborah explains.

Known for her ingenuity and problem-solving skills, Deborah has consistently found innovative ways to adapt and maintain complex medical equipment, ensuring uninterrupted care for patients in need. In some cases, the biomedical team must move equipment ashore for calibration or coordinate with the ship’s crew to stabilize the vessel itself.

“During delicate procedures, such as eye surgeries, even slight movement can become critical. At times, we work with the ship officers to adjust ballast systems and improve stability,” she says.

These challenges underscore a broader reality highlighted on World Health Day; access to safe healthcare depends not only on surgeons and nurses, but also on highly skilled technical professionals working behind the scenes.

This award comes alongside another major milestone in Deborah’s journey as she steps into a new role as Biomedical Service Coordinator. During Mercy Ships’ upcoming field service, Deborah and her twin sister will be serving their home country Ghana.

“Returning to Ghana in this capacity is incredible meaningful,” she shared. “To be able to contribute to strengthening healthcare in the country where we grew up is both a privilege and a responsibility.” As Deborah prepares her return, she will not be able to receive the award in person. Instead, the award will make its own journey to meet her in The Netherlands were she currently lives.

The Humanitarian of the Year Award will be formally presented during the MD Expo Baltimore on 8 April, bringing together industry leaders to celebrate innovation and positive impacts on healthcare technology. This will mark the second time that a Mercy Ships volunteer has won the award; biomedical equipment technician Emmanuel Essah received this same honor in 2024.

Mercy Ships is working in close partnership with Ghana’s Ministry of Health to deliver surgical care, training, and long-term capacity building for local healthcare professionals like Deborah in the upcoming field service.

About Mercy Ships:

Mercy Ships operates hospital ships that deliver free surgeries and other healthcare services to those with little access to safe medical care. An international faith-based organization, Mercy Ships has focused entirely on partnering with African nations for the past three decades. Working with in-country partners, Mercy Ships also provides training to local healthcare professionals and supports the construction of in-country medical infrastructure to leave a lasting impact.

Each year, 2,500+ volunteer professionals from more than 70 countries serve on board the world’s two largest non-governmental hospital ships, the Africa Mercy® and the Global Mercy™. Professionals such as surgeons, dentists, nurses, health trainers, cooks, and engineers dedicate their time and skills to accelerate access to safe surgical and anesthetic care. Mercy Ships was founded in 1978 and has offices in 16 countries as well as an Africa Service Center in Dakar, Senegal.

For more information, visit https://MercyShips.org and follow @MercyShips on social media.