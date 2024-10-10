The paramount chief of the Dorma Traditional Council and president of the Bono House of Chiefs, Osagyefuo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II, has expressed renewed confidence in the government’s Agenda 111 initiative following a recent courtesy visit from Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

During the VP's tour, the chief and his elders participated in a Stakeholder Consultation Forum held on Wednesday, October 9, at the Dormaahene Palace, where they engaged in discussions on various developmental issues affecting the region.

In his remarks, Dormaahene acknowledged the initial skepticism surrounding Agenda 111 but noted that the government's commitment and progress have dispelled doubts. He highlighted the initiative's potential to improve healthcare facilities in the area, emphasising the positive impact it could have on the community's well-being.

The chief also took the opportunity to discuss the "One District, One Factory" project in Dormaa East, urging for further development projects to be introduced in the region.

Furthermore, the chief expressed his support for Vice President Bawumia's campaign, wishing him success as he seeks to lead the nation.

He reiterated the importance of continued collaboration between traditional leaders and the government to drive development initiatives that align with the community's needs and aspirations.

In addressing environmental concerns, Osagyefuo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II voiced his strong opposition to illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey.

He urged the government to take decisive action to curb the menace, stressing the need for sustainable practices to protect the environment for future generations.

"My Vice President, it is true we chiefs don't do politics, but as your spokesperson, Dr. Gideon Boako mentioned during the introduction that we can not close our eyes to the many development interventions your government has brought to Ghana, and also Dormaaman."

"Here at Dormaa, we are very much aware of the many road improvements you have brought to us. We can boast of asphalts here, and even my palace has benefited," he said.