President John Dramani Mahama said the Volta Economic Corridor will serve as a central hub for trade and investment in the region.

According to the President, the project, being developed under the 24-Hour Economy Policy initiative, will be one of Ghana’s most strategic growth corridors.

He spoke at Juapong during a sod-cutting ceremony for a 24-Hour Economy Model Market, as part of his two-day #ResettingGhana tour of the Volta Region.

“Our vision for the Volta Region goes beyond individual projects,” President Mahama said. “Under the 24-Hour Economy initiative, we are developing the Volta Economic Corridor, which will integrate agriculture, manufacturing, aquaculture, logistics, inland water transport, renewable energy, tourism and export-led industrialisation.”

He explained that the objective is to create an economic ecosystem where production, processing, transportation, and trade support one another. He noted that communities such as Juapong will become important commercial and industrial centres within the corridor.

The President added that the success of the 24-Hour Economy policy will ultimately be measured by tangible outcomes: the number of businesses that expand, the number of young people who secure meaningful employment, the number of farmers who earn better incomes, and the number of Ghanaian products that successfully compete in regional and international markets.