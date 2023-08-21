Ghana is gearing up to welcome the 12th edition of the African Peering and Interconnection Forum (AfPIF), marking the event’s second appearance in the vibrant city of Accra. Hosted by MainOne (http://www.MainOne.net), an Equinix Company, this year's conference is scheduled to take place from August 22nd to 24th, 2023.

AfPIF, an annual event jointly organized by the Internet Society (ISOC) and the African IXP Association (AFIX), is dedicated to fostering interconnection between Internet service providers, content providers, and data centers throughout the African region. It serves as a unique platform for participants to exchange insights, deliberate on emerging trends, and cultivate avenues for collaboration.

AfPIF’s mission is to increase the amount of Internet content and traffic exchanged locally in Africa. This is commonly achieved via Internet exchange points (IXPs) which enable multiple networks to directly interconnect through common infrastructure. This aggregation facilitates large-scale content distribution which improves the speed, cost-effectiveness, and reliability of the Internet. It also reduces the region’s reliance on international intermediaries.

Emmanuel Kwarteng, the Country Manager of MainOne, an Equinix Company, Ghana, expressed enthusiasm about the event, stating, "Hosting the peering community in Ghana is a tremendous honour for us at MainOne, and we are excited to welcome participants across Africa and beyond to the vibrant city of Accra, the gateway to Africa as we call it. This event resonates deeply with our mission to drive digital inclusivity in our region by facilitating the localization of Africa's internet traffic, which in turn improves the speed of content accessibility, lowers internet access costs and network latency. We look forward to facilitating meaningful discussions and partnerships that will further accelerate Africa's digital transformation."

Kyle Spencer, the Executive Director of the African IXP Association, added his perspective, saying, "AfPIF holds a unique position as a catalyst for enhancing interconnection and peering across Africa. As we gather in Accra, we renew our commitment to strengthening the digital fabric of our continent. By encouraging the local exchange of Internet traffic, AfPIF contributes significantly to the growth of the African digital ecosystem, driving economic progress and empowering communities. We look forward to inspiring discussions and collaborative efforts that will drive the realization of a more connected Africa."

The forthcoming AfPIF event promises to be a dynamic and captivating event, featuring a lineup of keynote addresses, panel discussions, technical sessions, and invaluable networking opportunities. Attendees can anticipate gaining profound insights into the most recent industry trends, networking with industry experts, and uncovering opportunities for peering and interconnection within the African landscape.

For more information about the African Peering and Interconnection Forum (AfPIF), please visit the official website: www.AfPIF.org

About the Internet Society:

Founded by Internet pioneers, the Internet Society is a non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring the open development, evolution and use of the Internet. Working through a global community of chapters and members, the Internet Society collaborates with a broad range of groups to promote the technologies that keep the Internet safe and secure, and advocates for policies that enable universal access. The Internet Society is also the organizational home of the Internet Engineering Task Force. Learn more at: www.InternetSociety.org

About the African IXP Association:

The African IXP Association (Af-IX) is a regional association dedicated to advancing the proliferation of Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) across the African continent. By promoting the establishment and growth of IXPs, Af-IX contributes to enhancing local Internet traffic exchange, reducing costs, improving network performance, and fostering digital innovation within Africa. Learn more at: www.AF-IX.net

About MainOne, an Equinix Company:

MainOne, an Equinix Company is a leading West African connectivity and data center solutions provider, recognized for delivering innovative services that empower digital transformation within West Africa and beyond. As an Equinix Company, MainOne is committed to accelerating the growth of digital economies by providing top-tier data center services, network connectivity solutions, and cloud services. The organization's endeavors align with the overarching goal of enhancing Internet accessibility, reliability, and affordability for businesses and individuals. Learn more at: www.MainOne.net