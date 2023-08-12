European Union External Action: The Diplomatic Service of the European Union


The European Union welcomes the abolition of the death penalty in Ghana. With this historic step, Ghana joins the majority of countries in the world having eliminated the capital punishment.

The death penalty is a cruel and inhuman punishment, representing an unacceptable denial of human dignity and integrity. No compelling evidence exists to show that it serves as a deterrent to crime, while any miscarriages of justice are irreversible.

The European Union strongly opposes the death penalty in all circumstances and will continue to work for its abolition in the few remaining countries where it is still in force.

