Specialised Financial Courts will soon be established to deal with infractions in the Auditor General’s Annual Report, the illegal mining (galamsey) menace and other environment-related crimes.
President John Dramani Mahama made the announcement at the end of a meeting with the Acting Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, Attorney General and Minister for Justice Dr Dominic Ayine and the Auditor General Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu.
The meeting recommended that the specialised courts would hold circuit adjudications across the country. In addition, the Auditor General will in line with Article 187(7)(b) of the Constitution continue to “disallow” illegal expenditures and “surcharge” the persons responsible for them.
Present at the meeting were Supreme Court Judge Justice Gabriel Pwamang, Judicial Secretary Musah Ahmed, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, Legal Counsel to the President Marietta Brew, Presidential Advisor Joyce Bawah Mogtari, and the Minister of State for Government Communications and Presidential Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu.