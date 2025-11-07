President John Dramani Mahama has assured investors of Ghana’s preparedness to spearhead an industrial revolution that will not only transform its economy but also serve as a catalyst for Africa’s next phase of development.

The President was speaking at a sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of a Solar Park at Agortor in the Dawa Industrial Enclave of the Greater Accra Region.

The project, which is being executed by Solar for Industries Limited (SFI), a subsidiary of LMI Holdings Limited, will be in two phases, beginning with an initial 200 MWp installation.

The first, with a capacity of 100MWp — about 2% of Ghana’s total power supply — is expected to be completed by December 2026, while the additional 100MWp will be added to the grid after 9 months.

This is expected to be expanded to 1,000 megawatts (MWp) by 2032, making it the largest and only private utility-scale solar farm in sub-Saharan Africa, excluding South Africa.

President Mahama, who was impressed by the company’s vision, said the Solar for Industries initiative supports a broader environmental agenda and aligns with the Blue Water Guards, the Tree for Life Reforestation Programme, and the Clean Ghana Campaign.

“This is how development should work, one project generating many opportunities,” he noted. The president added that the project symbolises the growing investor confidence in Ghana and that the ongoing reforms by his government are aimed at ensuring a win-win situation for both Ghana and businesses.

“Let us build this project with integrity, speed, and purpose, so that when we return here to commission it, we can all say with pride that this is the dawn of Ghana’s clean industrial revolution.”

He observed that Ghana’s long-term energy vision is founded on three pillars: sovereignty, sustainability, and the security of supply. “Sovereignty involves generating more of our energy locally and using the sun, wind, and water provided by nature to do so.”

He continued, “As we pursue industrial growth, we must also restore our natural heritage. Our rivers must run clear, our forests must regenerate, and our communities must breathe clean and fresh air.”

President Mahama observed that such initiatives are already transforming Ghana, emphasising that the SFI project is not just a power plant but a message that Ghana is prepared to lead the next phase of Africa’s industrial renaissance, energised by the sun, propelled by innovation, and upheld by their collective determination.

“As we cut the sod, let us remember that every light that shines from this Solar Park will illuminate not just the factories and homes, but the aspirations of millions of Ghanaians whose dreams rely on energy and power,”

Mr Kojo Aduhene, the Chief Executive Officer of Quarm Investments, announced that upon completion of the project, industries located in the Dawa Industrial Enclave taking power from them would enjoy a 10% discount.

He said the project demonstrates and supports an opportunity in the 24-Hour Economy, aligns with industrialisation, and shows the world that Ghana is very much open for business.

The project implementing partners include the International Finance Corporation of the World Bank, Enclave Power Company, John Murphy Construction (JMC), China International Water and Electric Corp (CIWE) and SgurrEnergy.