Work has resumed on a multipurpose laboratory at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), Sokode Campus, reflecting President John Dramani Mahama’s “Reset Agenda”. At the centre of this effort is the renewed drive to complete the university’s 5,300-square-metre Laboratory Complex.

The project, which began in 2014, stalled for years, creating a critical gap in local medical education. Its revival now supports the Reset Agenda’s goal of decentralising development and equipping Ghanaian youth with world-class, practical skills.

Upon completion, the facility will be the largest of its kind in Ghana and the wider sub-region.

Built to accommodate over 1,200 students and staff, the five-block complex will house specialised research, anatomy, and radiology simulation labs. This scale shifts instruction from theory to high-value, hands-on training. With access to advanced simulation equipment, students will graduate ready to transition directly into the global medical workforce.

Beyond education, the facility supports the Reset Agenda’s broader focus on building self-sustaining institutions. By offering diagnostic, toxicology, and research services to hospitals and private enterprises nationwide, UHAS will generate vital Internally Generated Funds (IGF), helping ensure the long-term maintenance of its high-tech equipment.

The project is an essential piece of President Mahama’s interconnected blueprint for regional growth. Because the Volta Region borders Togo, Benin, and Nigeria, the lab is expected to attract international students from across West Africa. This expectation is reinforced by synchronised road upgrades, which are making Ho more accessible and easing cross-border travel.

The resulting influx of students, researchers, and medical clients is expected to trigger a significant economic multiplier effect, bringing new commercial vitality to Ho and other towns hosting satellite campuses. As housing, transport, retail, and agriculture respond, the local economy is set for substantial growth.

Ultimately, the ongoing work at UHAS illustrates how the Reset Agenda delivers a holistic, interconnected plan that uplifts communities and drives sustainable national development.