President John Dramani Mahama is scheduled to hold his first presidential media engagement in his second term on Wednesday, 10 September 2025.
The encounter, according to the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, will provide journalists with a direct opportunity to question the President on his policy interventions, his “Resetting Ghana Agenda,” and a range of urgent national issues.
A statement issued by the Minister said the platform is designed to enable President Mahama to engage the Ghanaian people through the media on critical national issues, his strategic policies, and ongoing development projects.