President John Dramani Mahama was in Agavedzi on Saturday for a groundbreaking ceremony for the second phase of the Blekusu Coastal Protection Project.

The project, a significant initiative that will protect lives and livelihoods in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region, was met with palpable joy and deep gratitude from the chiefs and people of the Some and Aflao Traditional Areas, who gathered to witness the realisation of a long-awaited development.

The ceremony saw an emotional outpouring of appreciation, as community members sang praises and danced, celebrating the President’s commitment to addressing their decades-long struggle against severe tidal erosion.

Upon completion in four years, the project, which will protect an 8-kilometre stretch of coastline, is set to bring immense relief to the communities of Blekusu, Agavedzi, Salakope, Amutsinu, and Adina.

Messrs Amandi Holding Limited is the contractor and will deliver 37 groins, extensive dune restoration, reinforced embankments, and other critical shoreline defence structures.

President Mahama stated that the project is a comprehensive one that will extend beyond mere coastal protection.

“Aside from the coastal protection works, government has incorporated vital development projects to enhance the lives of the people in the affected area,” he noted.

These integrated initiatives include a modern fish market, cold storage and processing facilities for fisherfolk, dedicated spaces for fish drying and smoking, a car park, and a lorry station. Additionally, public sanitation facilities and a comprehensive waste collection system will be provided.

“The sea has taken a lot from this community. It has taken land, it has taken livelihoods, and it has taken our peace of mind. But today, I stand here to say no more will the sea consume our land”, the President said.

“We are here to reclaim what has been lost, to rebuild stronger, to offer our children a future where they are not forced to flee their homes because of rising tidal waves.”

President Mahama added that the Blekusu Coastal Protection Project and other ongoing infrastructure developments reflect his government’s strong dedication to building a better Ghana.

“This is not merely symbolic,” he asserted, “but a clear demonstration of what responsive leadership can do when it listens, when it cares, and when it acts.”

Phase I of the project, covering 4.3 kilometres of coastal defence works, commenced in 2015 under the Presidency of Mahama to mitigate the serious threat of tidal erosion in Ketu South.

While that phase offered significant relief, the President lamented, “Unfortunately, for nearly a decade after this, the second phase of the project stalled. Despite repeated appeals by residents, Members of Parliament, traditional authorities, and civil society, the project did not commence.”

The President specifically referenced the devastating tidal waves that pounded the communities in 2017 and again in 2021, recalling the harrowing images.

I can still picture the videos and photos showing the aftermath of these tidal waves,” he said, highlighting “the pain, the anxiety, the fear that was etched on the faces of our fellow citizens.”

He reaffirmed the pledge he made earlier this year during his visit to the Volta Region, promising swift action.

“And today, I am proud to say that this commitment is being fulfilled. Your cries have not been in vain. Your voices will no longer be ignored. Today is your day – a day of renewal and a day of reassurance.”

President Mahama also announced progress on the West Africa Coastal Areas (WACA) Programme, designed to enhance coastal resilience across the sub-region.

Currently awaiting approval, the WACA project is envisioned to extend coastal protection from where the Blekusu project ends, all the way to Aflao, securing Ghana’s vital 550-kilometre coastline, which supports countless livelihoods through fishing, trade, and tourism.