Michael Aryeetey, Managing Director of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation’s (GNPC) upstream-focused subsidiary GNPC Exploration and Production Limited (Explorco), has joined the Invest in African Energies: Accra Investor Briefing on April 14, 2025. Aryeetey will take part in a discussion on Advancing Exploration Opportunities in Ghana, sharing insight into Explorco’s project portfolio and expansion strategy.

With 17 oil and gas projects in the pipeline until 2027, Ghana is pursuing enhanced exploration and production to stabilize the market and unlock greater returns. For its part, the GNPC – through Explorco – has been at the helm of this growth, intensifying its exploration efforts to unlock new hydrocarbon reserves and sustain Ghana’s long-term energy security. In 2025, the company is seeking play-opening discoveries in the onshore Voltaian basin, with an exploration well planned this year. The onshore basin covers an area of 100,000 km² and could be a game-changer for the country. The GNPC has invested $160 million in seismic data acquisition across the basin, aimed at identifying geological structures and supporting future exploration targets.

Explorco was established to strengthen GNPC’s interests in exploration and production activities across Ghana. In alignment with the GNPC’s broader industry goals, the company implemented short-term objectives in February 2025 to enhance oil production and attract investment through collaboration, innovation and operational efficiency. Progress has already been seen to achieve these goals, with international oil company partnerships and GNPC-led upstream projects underway. In 2024, the country reported a 10.7% increase in oil production, with operations in the Jubilee South East project – led by Tullow Oil - contributing to a rise in output.

Energy major Eni and the GNPC also committed to strengthening cooperation in March 2025 under efforts to boost exploration and production in Ghana. The companies aim to pursue joint goals, including establishing joint ventures, integrating advanced technologies and investing in local capacity. Eni currently operates the Offshore Cape Three Points integrated project alongside Vitol and GNPC.

Meanwhile, working alongside international partners, the GNPC targets several offshore drilling programs in 2025. Tullow Oil is set to drill one producer and one injector well at the Jubilee field in May 2025. A 4D seismic survey is already underway at Jubilee and its adjacent field TEN, aimed at optimizing the 2025-2026 drilling program being implemented by Tullow Oil.

“Ghana offers significant growth opportunities for exploration and production firms, and Explorco is leading the way towards unlocking the country’s petroleum basins. Through strategic partnerships, cutting-edge technology and a commitment to local content development, the GNPC is shaping Ghana’s future as a competitive oil and gas producer,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

Taking place at the Kempinsky Hotel in Accra, the Ghana investor briefing serves as a prelude to the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies conference this September in Cape Town. The event offers a platform for investors and project developers to explore opportunities in Ghana’s upstream market. By facilitating direct engagement between Explorco and potential investors, the event aims to unlock new partnerships that will drive exploration and production activities. Investors will gain firsthand insight into Ghana’s evolving regulatory framework, licensing rounds and infrastructure development, enabling them to make informed investment decisions.