The African Energy Chamber (AEC), the voice of the African energy sector, is honored to announce that Opoku Ahweneeh Danquah, CEO of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), will be attending and participating as a keynote speaker at this year’s edition of the African Energy Week (AEW) (www.AECWeek.com) conference and exhibition, Africa’s premier event for the oil and gas sector which will take place from 18 – 21 October in Cape Town.

Representing Ghana ­– one of Africa’s up-and-coming oil and gas markets – and the state agency responsible for the exploration, licensing and distribution of petroleum-related products in the West African country, the participation of Danquah in a keynote address at AEW 2022 – Africa’s biggest event for the energy sector – will be crucial for shaping dialogue around how Africa can maximize the exploitation of its vast hydrocarbon resources to address growing energy poverty and drive socioeconomic development.

Since joining GNPC’s leadership as Deputy CEO in July 2020 before being appointed as CEO in April 2022, Danquah played an active role in optimizing the operations of the industry regulator and enhancing Ghana’s upstream, midstream and downstream landscapes. Despite the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global oil and gas market, Ghana’s industry had a positive outlook at the back of measures aimed at expanding the country’s oil producing fields, driven by the GNPC under the leadership of Danquah. As a result, an increasing number of international companies such as bp, Tullow Oil and Kosmos Energy have established their footprint in the country. In late 2021, GNPC also acquired a seven percent commercial interest in both the Jubilee and TEN blocks from Occidental Petroleum as part of efforts by Ghana to enhance exploration activities as well as participation in the development of energy resources.

With the hydrocarbons sector experiencing a fundamental reset and transition to new business models where gas is becoming the preferred resource, the GNPC has been at the forefront of positioning Ghana ahead of the revolution by ensuring the country’s vast gas resources are exploited to address local demand whilst making the country a global gas hub.

With 18 years of experience in the energy sector, Danquah is well positioned to shape serious AEW 2022 discussions around oil and gas market optimization. Prior to joining GNPC, Danquah managed the North American Strategy, Development and Innovation team at French multinational energy firm Vallourec and held senior management positions at global energy giants including Baker Hughes, GE and Schlumberger. Danquah’s vast experience in analyzing energy market trends with research specialist Wood Mackenzie and IHS CERA make him the best candidate to shape AEW 2022 dialogue around current trends shaping and disrupting the production and exploitation of Africa’s estimated 125.3 billion barrels of crude oil and 620 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves.

Moreover, Danquah’s expertise in asset and investment management makes him the right candidate to shape AEW 2022 discussions around how Africa can address its growing investment and infrastructure rollout gap to realize the full potential of its hydrocarbon resources. In this regard, as the continent aggressively pursues making energy poverty history by 2030, insight from industry professionals such as Danquah will be key.

“The Chamber is proud to host Opoku Ahweneeh Danquah as a keynote participant, where the executive will promote investment and partnership opportunities across Ghana’s entire oil and gas value chain. Despite having vast energy resources, the West African country is still importing the majority of its refined products and AEW 2022 presents the best platform where deals will be signed to turn this trend around. As a keynote speaker, Danquah will provide critical insight into how Africa can enhance exploration, production and infrastructure development so that energy poverty is made history by 2030,” states NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the AEC.

Under the theme, ‘Exploring and Investing in Africa’s Energy Future while Driving an Enabling Environment,’ AEW 2022 will host Danquah in high-level meetings and panel discussions where the executive will promote GNPC’s current projects and future prospects in maximizing the potential of Ghana’s oil and gas resources to curb energy poverty and drive economic growth.

About African Energy Week (AEW) 2022:

AEW 2022 is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2022 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments. Key organizations such as the African Petroleum Producers Organization, as well as African heavyweights including Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, have partnered with AEW, strengthening the role the event will play in Africa’s energy future.