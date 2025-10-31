The Honourable Minister emphasised the importance of enhancing media and digital literacy, developing real-time fact-checking systems, and leveraging artificial intelligence responsibly to combat the spread of false information. He noted that misinformation also carries economic and public health consequences, as distorted perceptions could deter investments, deepen inequality, and undermine health interventions.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Honourable Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (MP) at a High-Level International Conference on Information Integrity and Independent Media held on the margins of the 2025 Paris Peace Forum on 29th October, 2025 highlighted the challenges posed by misinformation and disinformation; and its implications on public trust, governance, and global development. He also drew attention to the growing phenomena of some journalist conducting their work under unfavourable conditions enhanced mechanisms to executive their mandate without any hindrance.

