Ghana has taken a major step toward preventing and controlling cholera by identifying high-risk districts for targeted, multi-sectoral interventions. With technical support from the World Health Organization and funding from Global Task Force on Cholera Control (GTFCC), the country conducted a Priority Areas for Multi-sectoral Interventions (PAMI) exercise in March 2026, aligned with the GTFCC Roadmap to End Cholera.

The exercise brought together stakeholders from health, water and sanitation, environment, local government, the statistical service, the meteorological agency, civil society, and partners under the leadership of the Ministry of Health Ghana and the Ghana Health Service. Using the district as the unit of analysis, the team reviewed cholera epidemiological data and risk factors over a five-year period (2020–2025).

Applying the GTFCC PAMI tool, districts were assessed based on disease burden, mortality, transmission patterns, and laboratory confirmation. Following data validation, stakeholders agreed on a threshold that, if targeted with interventions, could help avert up to 98% of cholera cases and 100% of deaths nationwide.

Out of Ghana’s 261 districts, 93 were identified as priority areas for multi-sectoral interventions. These findings provide a strong evidence base for the development of Ghana’s National Cholera Control Plan, which will focus on cost-effective measures including enhanced surveillance, health system strengthening, deployment of oral cholera vaccines, and improvements in water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services in high-risk districts.

Beyond the data, the exercise strengthened collaboration and collective ownership among stakeholders. Mr Jonathan Akwabeng-Manu of the Environmental Health and Sanitation Directorate highlighted the importance of coordinated action, “The PAMI initiative is a valuable approach because it brings together key stakeholders from multiple sectors to coordinate efforts. Through this engagement, we have also shared planned interventions to strengthen cholera prevention and control”.

Dr Fred Kapaya, from the WHO Nairobi Emergency Hub, commended the process. “The dedication and collaboration demonstrated in building consensus during the PAMI exercise have been impressive. We look forward to continued collaboration with Ghana, particularly in developing the National Cholera Control Plan”, he said.

Ghana’s commitment to preventing and controlling cholera reflects strong national leadership and alignment with global efforts to end cholera as a public health threat. The identification of priority districts marks a critical step toward achieving this goal.