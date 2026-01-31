The High-Level Consultative Conference on Regional Cooperation and Security concluded on Friday, 30th January, 2026 with a meeting at the level of Heads of State and Government.

Delivering his remarks during the Opening Session, the President of the Republic of Ghana and host stated that the Consultative Conference was being held at a defining moment in the region were leadership must be anchored in dialogue, solidarity and unwavering commitment to the citizens. He emphasised the need to renew the collective resolve to act decisively in solidarity with the aimed at addressing the common threat faced by the region. He bemoaned that an erstwhile mechanism that had been put in place by the region was endangered due to guardedness among Member States. Referring to the development at Diori Hamani International Airport, he stressed that the heightened insecurity in the region poses danger to all. He said the challenges confronting the region in recent times requires restoration of confidence in public institutions and rebuilding of inclusive, resilient and forward-looking societies. Highlighting the linkages between the countries in the region by geography, history, culture, among others, he indicated that pursuance of peace, security and prosperity in isolation would not resolve the existential threat. In this regard, he reiterated that the need for collective action and mutual accountability was an obligation. He stressed the importance of preventive diplomacy, intelligence-sharing and integrated approaches as fundamental in achieving peace, resilience, and prosperity.

The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Boakai mentioned that the recent attack in Niger is a reminder of the realities that confront the regions and also validates the urgency of the Consultative Conference. He underscored the need to commit to the prevention of conflict of all kinds nationally, regionally, and internationally. He called on leaders to respond to the threats by embracing the principles of collective security and strengthening of regional cooperation and solidarity. He added that one of the priorities of Liberia as a member of the A3, is to advocate for regional approach to peace building and security. In addition, he emphasised that emerging advance in technology requires equal investment in security architecture.

On his part, the President of Sierra Leone and Chair of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, His Excellency Brigadier Dr. Julius Maada Bio echoed the security challenges facing region and warned that terrorism and extremist networks operate with unprecedented coordination, reach and brutality. Consequently, he urged the move from fragmented responses to regional approach. He indicated that military action alone was insufficient and must be complemented by good governance, inclusive development, social cohesion, and economic opportunities. He called for stronger intelligence-sharing, border management and regional coordination while stressing the role of education, youth empowerment, and climate resilience in preventing radicalisation and sustaining peace.

The Federal Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Her Excellency Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu highlighted the adverse effect of terrorism ad violent extremism in the region and stressed the need for collective approaches in dealing with the situation. She expressed support for the Consultative Conference and described it as timely.

The Defence Minister of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania also bemoaned the insecurity in the region and called for regional approach in addressing the matter.

Similarly, the representative of Togo also reiterated collective action in resolving the insecurity confronting the region.

The Special Representative of the African Union Commission to the Sahel Region and Head of African Union Mission in Mali and the Sahel (MISAHEL), Dr. Mamadou Tangara stressed the importance of adherence to the African Peace and Security Architecture (APSA) and the African Governance Architecture (AGA).

The Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Ambassador Bankole Adeoye speaking on behalf of the African Union Commission Chairperson expressed support for the Consultative Conference and noted that the initiative was rooted in Pan-Africanism and solidarity. He further stated that the African Union underscores the urgent need for a regional approach to confront the security situation in the region and recommended the use of early warning systems.

The African Union High Representative for Silencing the Guns, Dr. Ibn Chambas said terrorism and violent extremism continue to be a threat to the security of the region and to the peace and prosperity of its citizens. He also reiterated regional approach in addressing the situation.

The Communique issued at the end of the Consultative Conference was delivered by the Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Ghana, Honourable Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa. It outlined the outcomes and next steps which included regular regional meetings to review peace and security commitments, reinforcing mechanisms to combat insecurity, prioritising human security through healthcare, education and job creation.

The Summit concluded with a renewed sense of regional solidarity and determination to implement the agreed outcomes, marking a critical step toward strengthened cooperation and collective security in the region.