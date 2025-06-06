Ghana purchased and exported $4 billion worth of gold from the artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) sector between February and May 2025, according to Sammy Gyamfi, Managing Director, Ghana Gold Board.

Speaking at the Mining in Motion 2025 Summit on Tuesday, Gyamfi said gold purchasing and exportation was made through the newly established Ghana Gold Board, aimed at curbing illicit gold trading in Ghana.

“Gold exports from ASM players have exceeded exports from the large-scale sector for the first time. Total gold exported from the ASM sector between February and May reached a new record of 41 tons,” he stated.

According to Gyamfi, the milestone has increased foreign currency contributed by the ASM sector for the government with in May 2025 alone the sector producing and exporting 11 tons of gold worth up to $1,172 billion in export revenue.

“The data shows the potential of the ASM if properly annexed,” he added.

He also announced various upcoming initiatives aimed at empowering the ASM sector and its contribution gold sector expansion while addressing illicit mining. These include launching an ASM skills training program in September 2025 and investments in the Community Mining Scheme operated by the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources.

The Ghana Gold Board will also launch an Anti-Smuggling Taskforce to address illicit export of gold and a gold tokenization facility to maximize traceability of Ghanaian resources.

The board also plans to establish an international standardization facility in the country by 2026 to ensure responsible sourcing and sustainability across the entire gold value chain.