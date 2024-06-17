The Vice President and Flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged leaders and Ghanaians to be inspired by what he called the incredible sacrifice of Prophet Abraham, and pursue worthy causes for the benefit of humanity and the nation.

Speaking in Accra on Sunday, at the national Eid ul Adha prayers, the Islamic festival inspired by Prophet Abraham's decision to obey God's instruction to sacrifice his only son, Ishmael, Dr. Bawumia said people in leadership positions, ought to uphold the spirit of sacrifice in service, in order to make meaningful impacts on the people they serve and the nation.

Dr. Bawumia said eventhough it is impossible to replicate Prophet Abraham's ultimate example of sacrifice, as narrated in both the Bible and the Quran, he urged that in "our own little ways', we should sacrifice for others and the nation.

'Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) set the ultimate example of sacrifice and obedience, which is impossible for any of us to replicate," Dr. Bawumia said in his Eid address.

"But in our own little ways, we have to emulate the sacrificial spirit of Prophet Ibrahim, to help one another, our community and our dear nation."

"For us in positions of leadership, it is even more important because as leaders, rendering selfless service to the people who elect us, should always be our priority, and that can only happen with lots of personal sacrifice."

"For the citizenry, patience and sacrifices are also required in our everyday life; in our personal affairs, at home with our families, at our work places, in our communities and our dealings with our leaders and government."

With signs of economic recovery following recent hike in cost of living, which he said was largely influenced by one of the biggest global economic crisis in history, Dr. Bawumia also acknowledged the sacrifices Ghanaians have made over the past few months, following the impact of the crisis.

"We appreciate the cooperation and sacrifices Ghanaians have made in the challenging times we have experienced in the past few years," he said, adding that government has also made some budget cuts.

Dr. Bawumia urged Muslims, and all Ghanaians to be inspired by the principles of Eid ul Adha.

"Fellow Muslims, as we observe the sacred festival of sacrifice, which is inspired by the motherly care of Hajar (Hagar) towards her son Ismael, and Prophet Ibrahim's incredible obedience to God, let us always be inspired by their acts of selflessness and sacrifice by caring for each other, and also sacrificing for worthy causes, for the betterment of our families, communities and the nation.'