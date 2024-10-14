The Chief of Kabrono in the Banda Traditional Area, Nana Sekyemme Sinapem II has applauded the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) for consistently supporting the people of Banda.

The Banda Constituency, in the Bono Region, has since its creation in 2012, traditionally voted for the NDC, but welcoming Dr. Bawumia to the Constituency on Sunday, on behalf of the Banda Traditional Council, the Kabrono Chief praised the NPP Government, under the governments of President John Agyekum Kufuor and Nana Akufo-Addo, for giving the Constituency all of the major projects in the area.

'Sometime back we requested for the realisation of the Bui power project, which Kwame Nkrumah planned to do but could not do because he was overthrown. We pursued it through the then government but it did not happen despite chasing for it for sometime. In fact one of the leaders then, a Deputy Minister of Agric, even told us he has brought a new breed of cassava plant so we should rather plant the cassava, which he said was better than pursuing the Bui Dam," the Chief recalled.

"Fortunately President Kufuor came and we told him about it and it materialised. So we had the Bui Dam project right here by the NPP, under the government of Kufuor which opened up this place."

"Our roads were also very bad and Kufuor said 'no, these roads need improvement'. So the first tarred road here in Banda was done by the NPP government of Kufuor. Again, the same NPP government under Kufuor gave us massive extension of electricity."

The Kabrono Chief added that the trend of the NPP giving Banda development projects have continued under the government of Nana Akufo-Addo from 2017.

"Again, under the government of Nana Akufo-Addo, Bui Dam has seen extension with the addition of solar power.

"Through our brother Joe Dankwa, another stretch of road has been done here by the NPP. So the two tarred roads we have here were all done by the NPP.''

"Here, our farmers are mostly cashew farmers and for factories, we have a cashew processing factory as well as a sugar cane factory. All these were done by the NPP."

Nana Sekyemme Sinapem continued the Traditional Council's commendations for the NPP by highlighting roads which are being worked on, as well as other projects, including 8 durbar grounds and an astro turf under the Middle Belt Development Authority by the Akufo-Addo government.

While appealing to Dr. Bawumia to ensure that some ongoing projects are completed, he assured him of the Constituency's support and their quest to send the NPP Parliamentary Candidate, Joe Dankwa, whom he described as "development oriented" to Parliament.

They also appealed to Dr. Bawumia to consider Banda for one of the Agenda 111 hospital projects because of the inconvenience of travelling from Banda to Nsawkaw to access improved healthcare.

"If we are here today, we are here wholeheartedly to support you so that our community will see more development," the Chief said.

Dr. Bawumia assured Nana Sekyemme Sinapem II of his commitment to continuing the NPP's tradition of being a government for all, assuring him that the concerns he has raised with the hospital and others, will be addressed.

Dr. Bawumia expressed gratitude to the Banda Traditional Council for the encouragement, assuring further, that he would not disappoint as President because he has to be accountable to the people in order to seek their mandate again.