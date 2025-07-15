“Africa’s call for reparative justice is no longer a whisper—it is a unified demand grounded in historical truth, moral clarity and our unwavering commitment to dignity. As we implement the 2025 Theme of the Year on Justice for Africans and People of African Descent through reparations, we reaffirm our shared resolve to correct historical wrongs and injustices through restitution, healing and holistic systemic transformation.”

This powerful declaration was made by H.E. John Dramani Mahama, President of Ghana and the African Union Champion for Reparations, as he delivered a progress report in Malabo on the AU’s 2025 Theme, “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent through Reparations.”

Addressing the 7th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union, President Mahama stated that notable progress has been achieved by the AU Commission and Member States in implementing the theme.

He expressed particular satisfaction with the recent decision by the Executive Council to extend the focus on reparations for a decade, covering the period from 2026 to 2036.

“This undoubtedly affords us, as a Union, the opportunity to sustain the momentum for the realisation of this noble cause, as well as map out well-thought-out strategies to mobilise adequate resources to champion implementation of the theme domestically,” President Mahama stated.

President Mahama issued a call for global partnership, saying, “We call upon all nations, within and beyond Africa, to partner with us in shaping a more just and equitable world for the sons and daughters of the motherland.”

The former Ghanaian President noted the deep connection between reparations and African identity and dignity.

“Restitution to the African, therefore, is restoration of our full human dignity,” he stated, adding that the movement aims “to speak of history on African terms, of healing deep civilisational wounds and of restoring to African peoples our rightful agency in shaping our past, present and future.”

He underscored the necessity of reparations for African progress and unity, arguing, “We cannot speak of development without identity or speak of unity without acknowledging the erasure that has fractured our heritage.”

President Mahama stressed the importance of a unified African narrative on the global stage and encouraged robust partnerships, particularly with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

Looking ahead, he announced that Ghana and Togo will co-sponsor a high-level event in the margins of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September 2025 “to further bolster efforts at achieving the justice and closure which has eluded us for centuries.”

“As we do more to correct historical wrongs, we are reasserting our full humanity. We are reaffirming our sovereignty. We are reigniting the flame of dignity that has always burned within the African soul,” assuring the Union of Ghana’s continued support for this agenda towards “The Africa We Want.”