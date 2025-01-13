In October 2023, the spillage of the Akosombo Dam caused catastrophic flooding in some districts of the Eastern, Volta, and Greater Accra regions, displacing thousands of people and leaving a trail of destruction. For many, the flood was more than a physical disaster—it was a profound emotional shock. Families woke up to find their homes submerged, their belongings destroyed, and their lives turned upside down. The loss of homes, livelihood, and the uncertainty of what lay ahead created an overwhelming sense of anxiety and despair among the affected communities.

The psychological impact of the disaster was far-reaching. Children struggled with the trauma of losing their safe spaces, while parents battled feelings of helplessness as they faced an uncertain future. Health workers, many of whom were also victims of the flood, found themselves under immense pressure to provide care and support to others while dealing with their own distress. For those with pre-existing mental health conditions, the disaster worsened their struggles, and others began experiencing symptoms of anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress.

Public health emergencies like the floods caused by the Akosombo dam spillage often expose a significant yet overlooked consequence of such disasters—the strain on mental health. Left unaddressed, these challenges can hinder recovery efforts and leave long-term scars on the affected populations. Recognizing this, the World Health Organization (WHO), with funding from UK in Ghana, stepped in to address the urgent need for mental health and psychosocial support services.

Dr. Leveana Gyimah, Technical Officer for Mental Health at WHO, emphasized the importance of prioritizing mental health during public emergencies:

"Floods and other natural disasters don’t just destroy property—they leave deep emotional scars. The psychological impact can be long-lasting, affecting not just individuals but entire communities. By integrating mental health and psychosocial support into the flood response, we’ve been able to bring relief to those most affected and build the capacity of health workers to address these needs."

Among the many beneficiaries of this program was Richard Sedem Ahakutor, a mental health nurse from Sogakope, who experienced mental health challenges during the disaster. "The flood was overwhelming. I lost everything, and at the same time, I was expected to help others cope. It became too much to handle. Thanks to the support I received through this intervention, I was able to get back on my feet and continue supporting my community," he shared.

Dr. Senanu Kwesi Dzokoto, Volta Regional Director of Ghana Health Services, highlighted the broader impact of the initiative. He said, "Emergencies like this expose the gaps in our mental health support systems. WHO’s collaboration with the Mental Health Authority has allowed us to respond effectively to the needs of flood victims, ensuring that both residents and health workers receive the help they deserve. This intervention has been a critical step toward building a more resilient health system."

To ensure that the affected individuals received holistic care, clinical psychologists and psychiatrists were deployed to provide counseling and specialists psychiatrists services. Dr. Richard Dei-Asamoa, a clinical psychologist and psychiatrist at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, reflected on the significance of mental health services in disaster situations:

"Mental health is often overlooked during emergencies, but it is one of the most critical aspects of recovery. People need help to process their grief, anxiety, and trauma. This initiative has demonstrated how integrating mental health and psychosocial support services into disaster response can truly transform lives and communities."

This collaborative effort has brought relief and hope to those affected by the Akosombo floods, demonstrating that addressing mental health is just as important as providing food, shelter, and medical care during emergencies. Thanks to funding from UK in Ghana, the initiative has strengthened mental health systems in the region, leaving a lasting impact on the lives of survivors and health workers alike.