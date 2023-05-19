Germany, the European Union and Estonia launched the Digital Transformation Centre (DTC) to make Kenya’s digital transformation work for people and businesses. The DTC is part of a broader Team Europe Initiative on Human-Centred Digitalisation. The centre was launched together with implementing partner Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GiZ) and the Government of Kenya, with as chief guest, the His Excellency Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Information, Communications and The Digital Economy Eliud Owalo, and the chairpersons of the National Assembly and Senate ICT Committees.

As Africa’s Silicon Savannah, Kenya’s digital transformation holds the promise to leapfrog socio-economic development. To achieve this, it is instrumental that all Kenyans can take part in the digital economy in an equal way, that tech start-ups operate in a conducive and fair environment and that people trust digital services.

With a focus on “Human-Centred Digitalisation”, the Digital Transformation Centre’s technical assistance offer supports a digital transition that serves people’s needs and protects their rights. The centre will work with partners on key themes of the Kenya Digital Master Plan 2022 – 2023 towards an open and inclusive digital government, data protection and trust, a fair and competitive digital economy, ethical use of emerging technologies, youth employment through digital skills, bridging the gender digital divide and a green digital transition.

During the launch, Henriette Geiger, EU Ambassador to Kenya said: “With values such as openness, trust and safety as a framework, we can create a digital future in Kenya where technology truly serves the needs of the people. This is our offer as Team Europe”. German Ambassador Sebastian Groth echoed this message and added: “Jointly we can address individual and system biases to increase women’s participation in the tech sector and make the internet a safer space“.

Implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) in partnership with the Estonian Centre for International Development (EstDev), the DTC is a 3-year, 4 billion KES initiative that seeks to strengthen Kenya’s digital economy while fostering open and inclusive digital governance. DTC experts offer trainings, workshops and advisory services to partners such as the Ministry of Information, Communication and the Digital Economy, the ICT Authority, the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner and the broader digital innovation ecosystem. The centre will also drive the creation of a green-digital innovation hub for Kenya’s SMEs and entrepreneurs.