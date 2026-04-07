Geophysical monitoring technology company Geolinks has joined the upcoming African Mining Week (AMW) – Africa’s premier gathering for mining stakeholders, scheduled for October 14 – 16, 2026 in Cape Town – as a bronze sponsor. The company’s participation reinforces its strategy to expand its footprint in Africa’s burgeoning mining sector as the continent unlocks its $8.5 trillion worth of untapped resources for GDP growth.

In addition, Geolinks’ sponsorship aligns with a broader strategy announced by the French government in early 2026 aimed at scaling the participation of French companies in Africa’s strategic industries, including mining and energy.

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Supported by several French innovation and investment institutions - including the French Ministry of Higher Education and Research, Bpifrance, Réseau Entreprendre Essonne, the Île-de-France Paris Region, the Avenia French Geosciences Cluster and EVOLEN’s open innovation platform - Geolinks is establishing its presence in Africa, deploying two pilots of its technology in Southern Africa and South Africa

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The Democratic Republic of the Congo is seeking partners to unlock its untapped mineral potential estimated at $24 trillion, while Ghana is implementing a national geomapping program to expand its critical minerals portfolio and strengthen its position as Africa’s largest gold producer. Other countries including Liberia, Burundi, Tanzania and Botswana are also intensifying geophysical surveys to support mining sector growth and diversification. These programs highlight the critical role companies such as Geolinks will play in supporting the sustainable growth of Africa’s mining industry.

The company’s technology focuses on monitoring underground fluid dynamics and geological structures, supporting risk prevention and operational safety in mining operations, particularly in tailings dams.

During AMW 2026, Geolinks executives will participate in high-level panel discussions, networking sessions and technology showcases, engaging with African project developers and regulators while exploring partnership opportunities that could help advance exploration, improve safety and accelerate sustainable mining project development across the continent.