Akinwole Omoboriowo II, CEO of Genesis Energy, will speak at the Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CEIF) in Brazzaville this March, where he will discuss the company’s plans to deliver 10.5 GW of power across Africa, with a focus on energy initiatives that align with the Republic of Congo's energy development goals.

Genesis Energy is driving transformational power projects, including providing 334MW to the Port Harcourt Refinery in Nigeria and plans to produce 1 GW within the WAEMU region. In October 2024, Genesis and BPA Komani announced their strategic partnership to mobilize capital and facilitate critical infrastructure projects focused on renewable energy, particularly Battery Energy Storage Systems across Africa. Additionally, Genesis’ recent MOU with the U.S. Agency for International Development will mobilize $10 billion for green energy and renewable projects, supporting Africa’s transition to a sustainable energy future.

The inaugural Congo Economic and Investment Forum, set for March 25-26, 2025 in Brazzaville, will bring together international investors and local stakeholders to explore national and regional energy and infrastructure opportunities. The event will explore the latest gas-to-power projects and provide updates on ongoing expansions across the country.

During CEIF 2025, Omoboriowo will explore how Genesis’ successful energy infrastructure development projects in Africa, combined with private sector innovation, can guide the Republic of Congo in strengthening its energy security and achieving its decarbonization goals. By leveraging its expertise in clean energy and strategic partnerships, Genesis Energy is poised to play a key role in helping the Republic of Congo harness its energy potential and expand its regional energy influence.

The Republic of Congo's renewable energy sector is in a phase of growth, with increasing interest in solar, hydro and wind energy projects. Battery energy storage capacities are also gaining traction as a vital component of the country’s energy infrastructure, helping to balance supply and demand. The government is focusing on diversifying its energy mix to reduce dependency on fossil fuels and enhance grid reliability. Looking ahead, the Congo aims to expand its renewable energy capacity and integrate storage solutions to meet growing domestic and regional energy needs while supporting environmental sustainability.