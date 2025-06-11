New centers being built at Embakasi and Suswa with advanced grid technology for efficient electricity transmission.

GE Vernova to provide advanced grid technology and software, with Larsen&Toubro handling all civil works.

Project financed by France through the French Development Agency and the French Treasury.

GE Vernova Inc.(NYSE:GEV) (www.GEVernova.com) today announced that the GE Vernova-Larsen&Toubro (L&T) consortium will build an advanced National System Control Center (NSCC) for Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO) to monitor and manage Kenya’s national electricity grid. The work will include constructing a Main Control Centre building in Embakasi, equipped with advanced grid software solutions and the latest substation automation, monitoring, and communication equipment. Additionally, an Emergency Control Centre building in Suswa will be constructed, featuring the same systems and an Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) system for transmission operations. GE Vernova booked the order in the first quarter of 2025.

Kenya's Electricity Goals

Kenya has set ambitious electricity goals aimed at achieving universal access and transitioning to a sustainable energy future. The country aims to ensure that 100% of its population has access to reliable and affordable electricity by 2030 (https://apo-opa.co/4dXKxLr). To achieve this, Kenya is investing heavily in expanding its electricity grid and enhancing generation capacity. Additionally, Kenya is focusing on enhancing energy efficiency and developing smart grid technologies to optimize electricity transmission, distribution and consumption.

“A new, advanced NSCC is essential for managing increased electricity demand as Kenya's economy grows. When commissioned, the new NSCC system would play a critical role in supporting our mandate as System Operator(SO). It will ensure reliable, secure, and efficient electricity transmission across the country. It is a game-changer for Kenya’s electricity transmission capabilities, significantly improving our ability to manage the grid, enhance the quality of power, and integrate renewable energy sources,” said Dr. Eng. John Mativo, MBS, Managing Director and CEO at KETRACO.

Consortium Roles and Responsibilities

GE Vernova, through its French entity Grid Solutions SAS, will lead the consortium and provide advanced grid technology from its Electrification Software and Grid Automation portfolio. This technology includes two solutions from its GridOS® orchestration software portfolio—Advanced Energy Management Systems (AEMS) (https://apo-opa.co/43XaPc4) and Wide Area Management Systems (WAMS) (https://apo-opa.co/3ZpEj0V)—Enterprise Asset Management Systems (EAM), and several solutions from its grid automation portfolio - GridBeats™ (https://apo-opa.co/444Wqee) - Asset Performance Management System (APM), Condition Monitoring devices (https://apo-opa.co/4kCf9on), Substation Automation Systems (https://apo-opa.co/4kyVG7V), and Telecommunication Systems (https://apo-opa.co/3HPMbCK). Larsen&Toubro will handle all civil works, including the construction of two fully equipped greenfield control center buildings, equipment installation, and support for system configuration, testing, and commissioning. The project is expected to be completed within three years.

“GE Vernova is uniquely positioned to handle projects of this scale and complexity, requiring both advanced software solutions and grid automation equipment, as well as unique financing solutions. With our comprehensive capabilities in managing such projects end-to-end, we believe KETRACO will significantly benefit from GE Vernova’s expertise, ensuring seamless integration and operational efficiency from project inception to completion,” said Philippe Piron, CEO of GE Vernova’s Electrification Systems businesses. “By providing Kenya with an advanced electricity control center, we’re aiming to enhance the reliability and efficiency of its national grid. This is a pivotal step in paving the way for a more sustainable future that supports the country’s electrification and decarbonization goals.”

Financial and Development Support

The project is made possible through a financing partnership with the French Development Agency (AFD) and the French Treasury, which are providing vital support to KETRACO for the development of a stronger and more sustainable electricity grid in Kenya. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to advancing Kenya’s energy goals by enabling more reliable and efficient power infrastructure.

“France is committed to supporting sustainable infrastructure projects in Kenya, notably in the Power sector, as part of the broader ongoing collaboration between Kenya and France on energy transition and climate. A modern NSCC will make the Kenyan grid more resilient and reliable, enabling the integration of more variable renewable energy and ultimately providing more reliable and affordable power to Kenya’s businesses and households. The project is fully financed by France with two separate and complementary financing from AFD and the French Treasury, supported by a related grand from the European Union dedicated to Capacity building,” said H.E Arnaud Suquet, the French Ambassador to Kenya.

GE Vernova’s Financial Services business played an integral role in the procurement process, advising the consortium and securing concessional financing from the French Treasury to supplement AFD’s funding. This seamless partnership showcases the importance of combining technical expertise with innovative financing to deliver impactful, future-ready energy solutions.

Notes to Editors:

A National System Control Center (NSCC) is like a central brain of a country's electricity grid. It's responsible for monitoring, controlling, and optimizing the flow of electricity across the entire power system. It can also effectively integrate renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and geothermal into the grid. Real-time monitoring allows for prompt corrective actions, improving grid stability and reducing the risk of power outages and blackouts.

