The public is hereby informed that His Excellency President Adama Barrow, acting under Section 76 of the 1997 Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia, is pleased to declare Wednesday, 1st May 2024 which marks International Workers’ Day, as a Public Holiday throughout the country.
In The Gambia, the Ministry of Trade, Regional Integration and Employment and Labour Unionists observe the day with statements evaluating progress realised and challenges to overcome. It is also an opportunity for the Ministry to share the Government’s Policies and Programmes to build, protect and improve workers’ conditions. ‘May Day Sports’ is also a highlight of the day, and it brings together workers from different institutions to have fun and enhance camaraderie.
The President would like to take this opportunity to thank Gambian workers for their resilience and hard work in contributing to the country’s economic growth.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Office of The President- Republic of the Gambia.