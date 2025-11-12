Ahead of the G20 Summit, the G20 African Energy Investment Forum, hosted by the African Energy Chamber (AEC) (https://EnergyChamber.org), will convene top global and African energy and finance leaders to discuss how investment, innovation and partnerships can unlock Africa’s energy potential and drive sustainable economic growth. Scheduled for November 21 in Johannesburg, the program will feature a series of high-level fireside chats examining the role of international capital, development finance and local expertise in transforming Africa’s energy landscape, in line with G20 priorities on infrastructure, energy security and private-sector mobilization.

Highlighting deepening ties between Africa and the Middle East, one session will examine how Saudi-led investment is driving Africa’s energy transformation. As Saudi companies expand their commitment to the continent – with Saudi Arabia pledging $41 billion over the next decade to support Sub-Saharan Africa – the conversation will spotlight cross-border partnerships delivering renewable and conventional energy projects. These initiatives provide the scale, expertise and capital needed to accelerate the continent’s energy transition while meeting rapidly growing demand.

Development finance institutions and multilateral organizations will take center stage in a discussion on enhancing local market access. Speakers will examine strategies for reducing barriers to investment and creating financing frameworks that can mobilize private capital across Africa. Efficient capital deployment at this moment is critical for determining the pace of the continent’s energy growth and achieving G20-aligned development objectives.

Another session will provide insight into Africa’s gas potential and its role in both regional industrialization and the global energy transition. By positioning gas as both a transitional and strategic resource, the conversation will highlight how the continent can strengthen energy security while advancing its own economic development.

A fireside chat on de-risking capital and removing investment barriers will focus on practical approaches to mitigating investment risks, structuring finance and creating investment-ready projects that can attract both regional and international private capital – an essential step for turning Africa’s energy opportunities into tangible development outcomes.

“Africa’s energy transformation depends on connecting global investors with African projects, while giving local stakeholders a central role in shaping outcomes. These sessions will turn discussions into action, helping unlock the capital and partnerships needed to power growth, create jobs and support sustainable development,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

As global attention turns to Africa ahead of the G20 Summit, the forum will not only showcase the continent’s energy potential but also demonstrate how strategic investment, collaboration and innovative finance can deliver results. From mobilizing private capital to strengthening local markets and advancing the energy transition, these conversations are set to define the next chapter of Africa’s energy story and its growing role in the global investment ecosystem.

