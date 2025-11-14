Leaders from Africa’s finance, telecommunications and insurance sectors have been confirmed as speakers at the G20 Africa Energy Investment Forum, hosted by the African Energy Chamber (AEC) (https://EnergyChamber.org/) on November 21 in Johannesburg. The lineup features Dele Kuti, Global Head of Energy and Infrastructure at Standard Bank; Simon Karikari, CEO of Vodacom Mozambique and Lida Preyma, Founder and CEO of Cēlendaire Capital.

Standard Bank has reinforced its role as a key financier of energy and infrastructure projects across Africa, updating its sustainable finance targets to mobilize over R450 billion by 2028, with R74.3 billion financed in 2024 alone. The bank has supported major energy developments, including South Africa’s 400 MW Overberg Wind Farm, set to become the country’s largest single commercial wind project, Namibia’s Diaz Wind Project, where it acted as lead arranger for a NAD1.2 billion facility, the 140 MW Ishwati Wind Farm, which employs an innovative energy aggregator model, and Seriti Green’s 155 MW wind project in Mpumalanga. Beyond project finance, Standard Bank has provided corporates with strategic debt and equity solutions, including a $130 million facility for Tharisa to strengthen its capital structure and support its underground mining transition, as well as a R7 billion facility for Mulilo Energy to advance its renewable energy pipeline, including battery storage systems and projects under South Africa’s Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Program.

Under Karikari’s leadership, Vodacom Mozambique has been expanding connectivity and technological infrastructure across the country. In 2024, the company invested $25 million in a tier 3, carrier-neutral data center in Matola, providing direct access to the 2Africa subsea cable and serving as a hub for secure and reliable digital services. Vodacom is accelerating its 5G rollout, targeting up to 75% population coverage by 2025, while advancing rural network expansion. Partnerships with the UK’s Aritel Africa and Orange in the Democratic Republic of Congo support network sharing and the deployment of solar-powered base stations, improving operational efficiency and fostering digital inclusion. The company has also launched affordable devices, such as the Digit 4G Z1, to broaden access to digital services.

Cēlendaire Capital brings strategic investment expertise to Africa’s emerging markets, focusing on capital deployment and innovative financing solutions that enable access to growth opportunities across technology, energy and infrastructure sectors. While the firm does not disclose project details, its participation at the forum highlights its role in driving sustainable investment and strategic partnerships across Africa.

“The presence of Standard Bank, Vodacom Mozambique and Cēlendaire Capital at the G20 Africa Energy Investment Forum demonstrates the incredible depth of expertise driving Africa’s growth across finance, infrastructure and technology. This forum is more than a discussion – it is a platform to unlock strategic investments, accelerate innovation and build Africa’s economic future,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

