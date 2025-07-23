Participating in trade shows is crucial for the growth of small businesses. It provides them opportunities to sell, network and enhance their visibility. Yet, many entrepreneurs, especially in least developed countries, struggle to participate in trade fairs due to high costs. That was the case for Mariama S. Ceesay, founder of Her Sacred Veil, a bespoke fashion brand in The Gambia.

“I had never participated in a trade show before because I did not have the financial means to cover the cost of a stall,” says Mariama. “As a small business owner, most of my resources focus on production and fulfilling customer orders.”

This changed when the European Union Youth Empowerment Project – Tourism and Creative Industries, funded by the European Union and implemented by the International Trade Centre (ITC), stepped in. The project covered 90% of her stall fee, provided training and visibility products.

“I received training, help with my branding and an e-business card. Additionally, the project organized engaging activities around our stalls to attract more visitors and increase visibility for our businesses,” Mariama says said.

Before the fair, Her Sacred Veil operated mostly online. “I was mainly selling my products online through TikTok and WhatsApp. I used TikTok to showcase my products and reach a wider audience, while WhatsApp helped me manage orders and communicate directly with customers. Now at the trade fair, I was able to show the quality, creativity and craftsmanship that go into every outfit I design,” explains Mariama.

The experience was a breakthrough. Mariama made several sales and gained a new customer base. “I was happy about the orders I received during and after the trade fair. I also made some useful business contacts that will hopefully lead to future opportunities,” she says.

Mariama’s highlight was connecting directly with new customers and hearing their positive feedback about her bespoke outfits. “It was exciting that people appreciated my designs and placed orders on the spot.”

She did not hit her target in terms of sales, but for Mariama, the trade fair was much more than that. `Sales were lower than expected, but I learned a lot, especially about converting interest into purchases.”

Now, the business owner is thinking bigger. She plans to attend more fairs and seek for support to acquire equipment and a showroom. “I’m currently working with one sewing machine. I dream of getting an overlock machine and creating a space that truly reflects my brand.”