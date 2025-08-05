“It’s difficult to say how people feel. We all long for the violent outbreaks to stop but people also fear not being able to defend themselves if the worst happens.”

At Manyang Kuel market, Alook Deng Akok has witnessed the conflicting sentiments of her customers about the disarmament campaign initiated by the new governor across Warrap State.

Haunted by persistent cattle raids and outbreaks of violence, the mother of five recently resettled from Tonj to Kuajok where she is selling vegetables to support her family.

“Things feel safe here, but the situation is very different if you leave the surroundings of Kuajok. There is no safety outside,” she says.

For her, resettling has been easier because her husband is a Kuajok resident, which means they have shelter and the means to sustain themselves economically, albeit facing challenges due to slow business.

For many others, their living experience is very different.

Following the return of hundreds of South Sudanese refugees over the years, Kuajok residents report a severe lack of accommodation, sanitation, food and clean drinking water.

“We don’t know how to support new community members as even long-term residents of are lacking the basic means to survive,” explains Alook. “What we need most is for the random violence to stop across Warrap State.”

The government believes that disarming communities will decrease violence. However, these very weapons have also served as a deterrent and means of self-defense. It is difficult to get the balance right.

Many traditional chiefs have not been supportive of the initiative, fearing they will be held responsible if the campaign leads to their communities suffering from further violence without the ability to protect themselves.

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) in Kuajok is supporting efforts to improve security across the state by increasing daily and long-distance peacekeeping patrols.

Alternating daily between over 72 local schools, markets, police stations and health care facilities, they aim to provide a protective presence while also gathering insights about the needs of local communities.

“This country lies, first and foremost, in the hands of its people, so we try to dedicate as much time as possible to hear directly from them about how to best support their communities,” explains UNMISS Kuajok Patrol Leader Augustine Michael.

For Alook, what matters most right now is achieving peace, through any means possible, not just for her family but all communities across South Sudan.