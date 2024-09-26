APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the premier award-winning Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, is proud to announce a significant leadership appointment with the promotion of Senior Executive Assistant Michelle Scott to Vice President (VP) of Business Enablement and Chief of Staff.

These move underscore APO’s commitment to recognising potential, fostering leadership from within, giving team members the platform to advance in their careers, and highlight APO Group’s dedication to nurturing and elevating its internal talent.

In her new capacity, Michelle will spearhead the newly established Business Enablement Department. Her focus will be on optimising customer experience, driving operational efficiencies, and enhancing cost management. She will oversee project management, business analysis, and cross-departmental collaboration, ensuring seamless integration between the Business Enablement Team and all company departments.

“Michelle’s deep understanding of our business, combined with her strategic mindset and ability to identify areas for improvement, makes her the perfect choice to lead the Business Enablement team,” said Bas Wijne, CEO of APO Group. “Her analytical approach and commitment to finding effective solutions will be instrumental in driving operational excellence and supporting our long-term goals.”

In her dual role, Michelle will not only drive operational efficiencies as VP of Business Enablement but, as Chief of Staff, she will also serve as a trusted adviser and strategist to Founder and Chairman Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, ensuring there is seamless alignment between leadership and APO Group’s overall vision.

Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard (www.Pompigne-Mognard.com) stated, “Throughout her time at APO Group, Michelle Scott has consistently shown exceptional loyalty, integrity, and a steadfast commitment to excellence. From the moment she joined as my Senior Executive Assistant, it was clear that she had the potential to contribute far beyond her role and grow alongside the company.

Her sharp and decisive leadership has earned Michelle the trust and respect of her colleagues. Her leadership has already delivered meaningful improvements to our operations, and we look forward to the continued infusion of fresh energy and strategic insights that she will bring as she officially joins our Leadership Team.”

“I am deeply honoured to assume the role of Vice President of Business Enablement and Chief of Staff at APO Group,” said Michelle Scott. "The establishment of the Business Enablement division highlights our organisation’s growth, evolution, and commitment to embracing new technologies and innovations. I am thrilled about this incredible opportunity and look forward to collaborating closely with our talented teams to advance our strategic objectives, enhance operational efficiencies, and continue delivering exceptional value to our clients.

I am confident that the exciting journey we embark on today will shape our future and solidify our position as the leading communications partner of choice in Africa. Additionally, I am immensely proud to be part of a company that not only values its clients but also prioritises the development of its team. My promotion is a testament to this commitment."

APO Group is entering an exciting new chapter of innovation and growth. We are committed to delivering exceptional value to our clients and transforming the communications industry across Africa. We encourage our clients, partners, and stakeholders to join us on this journey as we continue to raise the bar, set new industry standards, and create a meaningful impact across the continent. APO Group congratulates Michelle Scott on her well-deserved promotion and looks forward to the continued success she will bring in her new role as Vice President of Business Enablement and Chief of Staff.

Media contact:

marie@apo-opa.com

About APO Group:

Founded in 2007, APO Group (www.APO-opa.com) stands as the premier award-winning Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service. Renowned for our deep-rooted African expertise and expansive global perspective, we specialise in elevating the reputation and brand equity of both private and public organisations across Africa. As a trusted partner, our mission is to harness the power of media, crafting bespoke strategies that drive tangible, measurable impact in Africa and beyond.

Our commitment to excellence and innovation in communication strategies has been recognised with prestigious awards, including a PRovoke Media Global SABRE Award, five PRovoke Media Africa SABRE Awards and two World Business Outlook Awards in 2023 alone, in categories, among others, including Leading Public Relations Firm Africa 2023 and Leading Pan-African Communications Consultancy Africa 2023.

Our esteemed clientele, including global giants like Canon, Nestlé, TikTok or Coca-Cola, reflects our unparalleled ability to navigate the complex African media landscape, with teams on the ground in numerous African countries, offering unmatched insights and reach across the continent.

APO Group is dedicated to reshaping narratives about Africa, challenging stereotypes, and bringing inspiring African stories to global audiences, with our expertise in developing and supporting public relations campaigns worldwide uniquely positioning us to amplify brand messaging, enhance reputations, and connect effectively with target audiences.

For more information, please visit our website: www.APO-opa.com