Africa Global Logistics (AGL) is positioning sustainability at the center of its operations across Africa - but the real value of its ESG performance is not in reporting frameworks but in the impact the company delivers on the ground. Through a strategy built around three pillars – enabling logistics decarbonization, fostering inclusive trade and addressing social challenges – the company is aligning its corporate commitments with the practical realities of operating across one of the world’s fastest-growing logistics markets.

As a Diamond Sponsor and Logistics Partner of African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies (AEW) 2026 - taking place October 12-16 in Cape Town - AGL will join governments, investors and industry leaders to explore how ESG strategies can translate into measurable economic and social outcomes across the continent. By bridging reporting and reality, the event offers companies the chance to demonstrate how ESG and local content goes beyond compliance to deliver impactful projects across the continent.

AGL’s CSR strategy is rooted in enabling logistics decarbonization and protecting the blue planet. Under this pillar, the company has committed to reducing emissions and environmental impact across the logistics sector. It’s latest sustainability report identified nine priority areas to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, including the gradual replacement of fossil fuels with low-carbon energy as well as broader electrification. This commitment has already yielded tangible results. Two of the company’s depots in Zambia are fully powered by solar energy while 100% of the terminal equipment in Ivory Coast is electric. Up to 13 AGL-operated terminals have also been awarded ‘Green Terminal Status’ - in recognition of efforts undertaken by the company to support the energy transition and reduce emissions.

The company’s second sustainability pillar – fostering inclusive trade – is particularly relevant in Africa, where logistics infrastructure remains a major barrier to economic integration. The company has committed to addressing this challenge, with outcomes already evident. AGL is developing and operating more than 40 logistics corridors and 66 dry ports across the continent, connecting inland production basins to export markets and domestic consumption centers. These include the launch of the Kribi Industrial Zone (KPIZ) in Cameroon in March 2026 - a 520 billion FCFA project featuring vital infrastructure networks such as transport, energy, water and telecommunications. The company also operates the Lobito Corridor Terminal - an export facility linking the Lobito Railway to international markets.

“Africa’s energy future depends on strong infrastructure, resilient supply chains and responsible business practices. Companies like AGL are helping shape that future by investing in logistics systems that support trade, create opportunities for communities and reduce environmental impact. The company’s sustainability strategy reflects a broader commitment to ESG - moving beyond compliance to delivery,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

AGL’s third pillar - addressing social challenges - showcases a commitment to capacity building and workforce development. The company aligns its policies with international frameworks such as the UN Global Compact and has introduced initiatives aimed at strengthening entrepreneurship and youth innovation across Africa. One example is a hackathon initiative launched in Ivory Coast with the MSC Foundation and the Horn Foundation, designed to support young entrepreneurs working on solutions for sustainable development and logistics challenges. The company also partnered with the French African Foundation in 2024 to identify and support a new generation of committed African and French talents and leaders who are creating a positive and lasting impact.

As AGL’s sustainability strategy continues to take shape across the continent, platforms such as AEW: Invest in African Energies 2026 will play a key role in accelerating the shift from ESG reporting to tangible impact. Convening policymakers, operators and service companies across the energy and logistics chains, the event provides a platform to align sustainability frameworks with Africa’s developmental priorities.