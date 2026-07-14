Africa's mining sector is entering a new investment cycle as producers accelerate exploration, develop new mines and expand mineral processing capacity to meet rising global demand for strategic minerals. Across the continent, billions of dollars are being deployed into projects designed to increase production, strengthen value addition and position African countries as more competitive players in global mineral supply chains.

Against this backdrop, African Mining Week (AMW) 2026 — The Most Influential Mining Conference in Africa – will bring together the companies leading these investments to discuss the projects, partnerships and financing shaping Africa's next generation of mining development. Taking place in Cape Town from October 14–16, the event will feature producers advancing major projects across Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana and South Africa.

Against this backdrop, African Mining Week (AMW) 2026 — The Most Influential Mining Conference in Africa – will bring together the companies leading these investments to discuss the projects, partnerships and financing shaping Africa's next generation of mining development. Taking place in Cape Town from October 14–16, the event will feature producers advancing major projects across Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana and South Africa.

Among the companies leading this momentum is KoBold Metals, which broke ground on its $2 billion Mingomba Copper Project in Zambia in May 2026 – one of the country's largest new mining developments. Expected to produce 300,000 tons of copper annually once operational in the early 2030s, the project supports Zambia's ambition of increasing national copper production to three million tons per year by 2031. Beyond mine development, the company is deploying artificial intelligence and advanced geological modelling to accelerate mineral discovery across the DRC and Burundi. At AMW 2026, Mfikeyi Makayi, CEO of KoBold Metals, will discuss how technology-driven exploration is reshaping mineral discovery and accelerating Africa's next generation of mining projects.

Also contributing to Zambia's expanding copper pipeline is Makor Resources, which is advancing exploration at the Muli and Kangili copper projects. As producers seek to replenish future supply through new discoveries, Brooke Bibeault, CEO of Makor Resources, will outline the company's $30 million investment strategy and its contribution to strengthening Zambia's position as Africa's second-largest copper producer.

Elsewhere on the continent, Buenassa is supporting the DRC's push to capture greater value from its mineral resources through domestic processing. Eddy Kioni, CEO of Buenassa, will showcase the company's integrated mining and mineral processing strategy, including the development of a multi-metal processing facility in Lualaba Province. Currently in its feasibility stage, the refinery project will produce 30,000 tons of LME-grade copper cathode and 5,000 tons of cobalt contained (cobalt metal with optionality for sulphate) per annum, during phase 1. Later stages of the project will expand capacity to up to 120,000 tons of copper and 20,000 tons of cobalt contained (cobalt metal with optionality for sulphate) in subsequent phases.

In Ghana, Typhoon Greenfield Development is focused on strengthening the artisanal and small-scale mining sector. Kwaku Afrifa Nsiah-Asare, CEO of Typhoon Greenfield Development, will discuss best practices for formalizing artisanal mining, attracting private investment and increasing production in one of Africa's leading gold-producing nations.

Meanwhile, Sean Meadon, Senior Geologist at South African producer Gold Ore, will highlight the company's Turnbridge underground and New Kleinfontein opencast projects, which aim to support the revitalization of South Africa's gold sector. With first production targeted in 2026, the projects align with broader efforts to expand domestic output and capitalize on sustained strong gold prices.

By bringing together producers, governments, investors and technology providers, AMW 2026 will explore the partnerships, financing and innovation required to translate Africa's abundant mineral resources into long-term economic growth and industrial development.