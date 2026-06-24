Africa's Green Economy Summit (AGES) has released its first Impact Report, revealing a project pipeline exceeding US$12 billion, more than 20 deals initiated, and over US$25 million in known financing outcomes linked to projects participating in the AGES ecosystem.

Across four editions, AGES has established itself as a leading platform connecting investors, project developers, policymakers and industry leaders to accelerate green economy opportunities across Africa.

At a time when the continent faces a significant climate financing gap, the report demonstrates the importance of creating pathways between capital and credible, investment-ready projects.

"Africa does not lack innovation, ambition or opportunity. The challenge is often creating the connections that enable projects to move forward," said Emmanuelle Nicholls, Portfolio Director at VUKA Group.

"AGES was designed to bring the right people into the same room and create the conditions for partnerships, investment and implementation. This report demonstrates that when those connections happen, real outcomes follow."

Since its launch, AGES has welcomed more than 1,500 stakeholders from 34 countries, including over 500 investors, facilitated more than 1,500 curated meetings, and showcased over 140 projects spanning renewable energy, climate finance, carbon markets, sustainable mobility and green infrastructure.

Unlike traditional conferences, AGES focuses on creating meaningful connections between projects, investors and strategic partners, with an emphasis on outcomes rather than participation.

The Impact Report highlights a number of partnerships and growth stories enabled through the platform. Among them is the collaboration between Uber Sub-Saharan Africa and e-mobility company vALTERNATIVE Energy, which originated through introductions made at AGES and led to the launch of Uber Package, an electric last-mile delivery service creating jobs while supporting cleaner urban logistics.

The report also showcases the growth of PAM Africa's Net Zero Village initiative, the expansion of Green Riders' carbon-free mobility platform, and STROOM's strategic partnership with P4G — demonstrating how targeted introductions can accelerate investment, partnerships and scale.

Looking ahead, AGES will continue to strengthen project pipelines, deepen investor engagement and support opportunities that can deliver both commercial value and sustainable impact.

As Africa's green economy enters its next phase of growth, the challenge is no longer identifying opportunities, it is ensuring that capital, partnerships and implementation capacity can reach them.

AGES was created to help make those connections happen.

Download the Impact Report link: https://apo-opa.co/4wsIMy7

About Africa's Green Economy Summit (AGES):

Africa's Green Economy Summit is a leading deal-making platform connecting investors, policymakers, entrepreneurs and project developers working to accelerate sustainable growth across Africa. Through curated matchmaking, project showcases, investor engagement and strategic dialogue, AGES helps bridge the gap between capital and opportunity across key sectors of the green economy.