The 6th World Circular Economy Forum WCEF2022 (www.WCEF2022.com) will take place 6–8 December in Kigali, Rwanda. This year’s forum will focus on how the circular economy can reduce greenhouse gas emissions, support climate change adaptation, safeguard biodiversity and bring benefits to our societies.

One of the world’s leading circular economy events, originating in Finland, WCEF2022 will bring together business leaders, policymakers and experts from Africa and around the world to present circular economy solutions and examine how businesses can seize new opportunities. An online briefing for the media will take place on the eve of the Forum, 5 December 2022.

For the first time on African soil, the World Circular Economy Forum will be a platform for Africa and the world to share lessons to shape more resilient and greener economies.

The WCEF2022 will challenge many shortcomings and destructive consequences of the predominant wasteful linear economy and introduce the concepts and opportunities of the circular economy. Politicians, policymakers, business-leaders, journalists, researchers and the public will learn about the many benefits of circularity.

“As a founding member of the African Circular Economy Alliance we are very pleased to host the World Circular Economy Forum in Rwanda. This is the first time the event is taking place in Africa,” says Rwanda’s Minister of Environment, Dr Jeanne d’Arc Mujawamariya. “The circular economy represents the single greatest opportunity to supercharge green growth and job creation in Africa, and we look forward to sharing Rwanda’s experience and learning from others.”

The WCEF2022 will address a wide range of challenges in the transition from a linear to a more resilient and resource-efficient circular economy including trade, value chains, policy and technology. Circular economy actors and start-ups from the continent will present their business models and share their stories, particularly looking at opportunities for collaboration, growth, job creation and development.

“Transitioning to a circular economy is a way to make our economies wiser, resilient and future-proof”, says Jyrki Katainen, President of Sitra, the Finnish Innovation Fund. “These past years’ tragedies have shown that we are not resilient. The impacts of the pandemic, shifts in the global security environment, energy and food security are exacerbated by a fossil fuel dependent, wasteful and unfair linear economy. Now, we need to challenge the old model and build a new one, fit for today and for the centuries to come – the circular economy. Many solutions are already right in front of us, and we look forward to learning more about circular solutions from Africa in Kigali.”

The circular economy is an alternative to the traditional linear economy (make, use, dispose) in which resources are kept in use for as long as possible, maximum value is extracted from them whilst in use, then materials are recovered and products are reused at the end of their life.

Diverse and home-grown African circular solutions: from agriculture and waste management to the built environment

Under the theme From Africa to the World, the WCEF2022 will present a wide range of circular solutions from Africa and globally for different industries and sectors, with a particular emphasis on harnessing the opportunities to improve livelihoods and end poverty, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, adapt to climate change and safeguard biodiversity. Some examples include:

Regenerative agriculture and nature-based solutions that help to mitigate and adapt to the consequences of climate change.

A scalable, affordable and sustainable built environment that is based on repurposing, renovation and the use of secondary raw materials.

Different circular policies and practices in water management, transport, infrastructure and food security in Africa’s rapidly growing megacities.

In the transition from a linear to a circular economy waste management and recycling are key components and need to be improved and scaled rapidly. Africa already imports vast amounts of electronic and other waste, and with a rapidly growing population, will produce more waste. Circular economy approaches provide solutions for reducing waste by investing into modular product design, reduced packaging, life cycle extensions and product-as-a-service business models where using a product does not require ownership.

Overcoming the challenges of circularity: policies and finance

Africa’s vast natural resources and its young and entrepreneurial population can help it play a lead role in driving the circular economy transition and its contribution to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Yet, two main challenges will need to be overcome: legislation and finance.

First, many existing laws and regulations need to change to allow for more circularity. That is why WCEF2022 will facilitate policy dialogues and knowledge sharing as a circular economy transition requires lawmakers, governments and others to inspire and learn from each other.

Secondly, new financing models for circular businesses are urgently needed. The current capital flows into sustainable businesses and circular ventures are far too low. Circular economy companies need to develop bankable businesses that attract venture capitalists willing to take a risk. Development banks and other institutions can de-risk such investments with grant financing and technical assistance.

These reforms require debate and innovation, which WCEF2022 will help provide.

"ACEN is delighted to be co-hosting WCEF2022 as we showcase to the world how circular principles are being applied across Africa. We are looking forward to engaging with delegates to accelerate the transition to a just and inclusive circular economy across the continent," says Peter Desmond, Co-Founder of the African Circular Economy Network ACEN.

WCEF2022 everywhere: online participation and local live studios in Cameroon, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Rwanda

While the main event will take place in Kigali, Rwanda, stakeholders across Africa will be able to participate in parallel local events. At the WCEF2022 African Studios in Yaoundé, Lagos, Cape Town and Lusaka, participants will tackle specific national and regional challenges related to the shift from a linear to a circular economy. A fifth Studio in Rwanda will reinforce the main Forum in Kigali. In addition, Global Studios will be held in select locations around the globe.

The WCEF2022 Studios will live-stream the main forum’s content, discuss its relevance at a national level and give local experts the opportunity to meet and discuss face-to-face. The WCEF2022 African Studios are organised by ACEN, one of the Forum’s co-hosts.

To ensure easy participation from anywhere around the world, WCEF2022 will livestream all seven sessions of the main forum on 6–7 December free of charge to all registered participants. In addition, WCEF partners will organise more than 25 Accelerator Sessions on 8 December – outcome-oriented events that link WCEF with real action – in Kigali and Africa or online.

The Forum’s agenda is live at www.WCEF2022.com and anyone can register to follow all live-streamed sessions free of charge. Please note that the partner-led Accelerator Sessions require a separate registration.

