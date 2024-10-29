Feet 'N' Tricks International (www.FeetNTricks.com), in collaboration with the World Freestyle Football Association (WFFA) and proudly sponsored by AFREXIMBANK, has successfully concluded the second edition of Freestyle Connect Africa at the CANEX WEEKEND 2024 in Algiers, Algeria. The event, held on October 18th, 2024, at the SAFEX Exhibition Centre, brought together the finest freestyle football talent from across the continent.

In a thrilling display of skill, 24-year-old Mohannad-Hosam Mohamed Saleh Ali from Egypt was crowned the Africa Freestyle Champion in the male category. His flawless execution of intricate tricks and superior control earned him the top prize. Mohannad-Hosam dethroned Ali Yahia Ouahmed from Algeria, the defending champion and winner of the first edition held in Egypt in 2023, who finished as runner-up. Tunisia’s Ayoub Haouas took third place, completing the podium in the fiercely contested male competition.

In the female category, Angelique Martins Ferreira from South Africa clinched the Africa Freestyle Championship, outperforming her fellow competitors. Nigeria's Okafor Ijeoma Evelyn, the reigning Nigerian Champion, secured second place, while Heizel Selesi Gyabi from Kenya took third, rounding out the top female freestylers of the continent.

Event Highlights and VIP Guests

The event was graced by top dignitaries and influential figures, further cementing its reputation as a premier sports and cultural showcase for Africa. In attendance were:

- Valentine Chineto Ozigbo, Chairman of Feet 'N' Tricks International and Director at the World Freestyle Football Association.

- HE Senator John Owan Enoh, Nigerian Minister of Sports Development.

- HE Hannatu Musa Musawa, Nigerian Minister of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy.

- Dr. Hassani Mustapha Ali, representing the Algerian Minister of Sports.

- Boris Kodjoe, Hollywood actor, producer, and global ambassador.

- Mrs. Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President, Intra African Trade and Export Development, AFREXIM Bank

- Moji Hunponu-Wusu, Founder of WoodHall Capital.

- Gabriel Edgal, Chairman of Oakwood Green Africa.

- Prof. and Mrs. Sylvester Monye, Independent Public Policy Consultants.

- Temwa Gondwe, Senior Manager, Trade Facilitation, Intra African Trade and Investment Promotion, AFREXIM Bank

- Anne Ezeh, Director of Communications and Events at AFREXIM Bank.

- Adaeze Anyaoku, Head of Corporate Events and Multimedia Management, AFREXIM Bank.

There were other members of the Board of Feet n Tricks present, including Olisa Adibua, Dom Lawson, Odyke Nzewi and the Managing Director, Oraka Oranyelu.

Just before the event kicked off, there was a panel discussion titled "Beyond the Scoreboard: Can Global Partnerships Provide Opportunities in the Sports Ecosystem?" This session gathered key industry stakeholders, who discussed how strategic partnerships can drive growth and investment in African sports. Mr. Ozigbo was among the panelists.

A Celebration of African Talent and Culture

Freestyle Connect Africa 2.0 was more than a competition—it was a celebration of African creativity and culture, uniting 23 freestyle footballers from across the continent. Athletes from Nigeria, Egypt, South Africa, Algeria, Kenya, Tunisia, and Madagascar showcased their exceptional skills in this exciting event, which embodied the CANEX 2024 theme: "One People, United in Culture, Creating for the World." The dancers from Calabar Carnival were also on ground to entertain the audience with their graceful performance.

Three esteemed judges oversaw the competition:

- Yorok Youssef Ayman (Egypt), a multiple-time national champion and two-time African Championship runner-up.

- Iya Traore (Guinea), ex-Paris Saint Germain junior team player and holder of three Guinness World Records in freestyle football.

- Ashley Mkhize (South Africa), former national champion and legendary freestyler.

Valentine Ozigbo’s Vision for Freestyle Football

Valentine Chineto Ozigbo, Chairman of Feet 'N' Tricks International and Director at the World Freestyle Football Association, reaffirmed his commitment to promoting freestyle football across the continent. He also emphasized his goal of pushing for the inclusion of freestyle football as an Olympic sport, bringing the blend of athleticism and creativity to a global audience.

"Freestyle football reflects the ingenuity and passion of Africa’s youth. Our mission is to elevate this sport to the global stage, ensuring that our athletes get the recognition they deserve," said Ozigbo.

These were the sentiments expressed by the three Ministers when they spoke to declare the event open, advocating very passionately for the beautiful game of football to be part of the next Olympics.

Mr. Temwa Gondwe, in presenting the prizes to the winners, appreciated Feet n Tricks for a job well done, and signaled that freestyle football may be a part of Afreximbank’s future events.

A Bright Future for African Freestyle Football

Freestyle Connect Africa 2.0 was a resounding success, showcasing the immense talent and potential of African freestyle athletes. As strategic partnerships grow and global interest increases, freestyle football in Africa is poised for a future filled with opportunities.

Proudly sponsored by AFREXIMBANK, Authorized by the WFFA and Supported by Valentine Chineto Ozigbo Foundation. In collaboration with the People and Government of Algeria

For media inquiries or additional information, please contact:

Oraka Nnanyelu

MD, Feet 'N' Tricks

feetandtricksltd@gmail.com

#FreestyleConnectAfrica #CANEX2024 #AfricaRising #FreestyleFootball #FeetNTricksInternational