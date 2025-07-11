Forvis Mazars – a global audit, assurance, tax, advisory and consulting services firm – is strengthening its commitment to Africa’s energy development through strategic partnerships, market expansion and financial expertise that drives energy growth across the continent. Formed through the merger of Mazars and Forvis, the global professional services network is expanding its footprint in Africa with new offices in Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Burkina Faso, bringing its total presence to 26 countries across the continent.

As a Gold Partner of this year’s African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies conference, the firm plays a key role in enhancing corporate governance, boosting project bankability and facilitating long-term investment in Africa’s energy market. AEW 2025: Invest in African Energies will take place from September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town under the theme Positioning Africa as the Global Energy Champion.

In Nigeria, Forvis Mazars recently launched a $5 billion global financial advisory firm in Lagos, creating a gateway to world-class financial services to support local project development. In Zimbabwe, the firm opened operations amid the country’s second gas discovery at the Mukuyu-2 well, aligning with upstream sector growth. Meanwhile, new offices in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso reflect the firm’s strategic focus on West Africa’s booming energy sector, as projects such as Senegal’s Sangomar oilfield and the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG terminal – straddling the maritime border between Senegal and Mauritania – gain momentum.

Forvis Mazars supports energy stakeholders with end-to-end financial advisory services that unlock value at every stage of the project lifecycle. From audits for LNG ventures to advising on energy taxation in oil-rich regions, the firm combines deep regional knowledge with global standards of excellence. Its role in Africa’s energy market is expected to grow alongside increasing demand for transparent, sustainable and compliant financial practices.

As a trusted advisor to governments, developers and multinationals, Forvis Mazars has become a critical enabler of energy investment and economic development. Its participation as a gold partner at AEW 2025: Invest in African Energies highlights the firm’s pivotal role in shaping Africa’s energy landscape through rigorous financial guidance, capacity building and private sector support.

“Forvis Mazars’ participation as a gold partner at AEW 2025 underscores the vital role financial expertise plays in accelerating energy development across Africa. Their presence strengthens the bridge between global investment standards and local project execution, ensuring transparency and long-term value creation. We are proud to welcome a partner so deeply committed to Africa’s energy future,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber.

About African Energy Week:

AEW: Invest in African Energies is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.