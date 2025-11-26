Kabirou Zakari Oumarou, Former Director General of Hydrocarbons at Niger’s Ministry of Energy, has joined the upcoming MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 conference and exhibition – taking place in Dakar from December 8-10 – as a speaker.

Oumarou is expected to engage with global investors and public- and private-sector stakeholders from across the MSGBC region and Africa, showcasing emerging opportunities within Niger’s hydrocarbons sector.

His participation comes as Niger accelerates the expansion of its petroleum industry and strengthens collaboration with international partners. The country has tripled its oil and gas revenues in recent months through increased production, while new production capacity is being unlocked through a strategic partnership with Algerian national oil company Sonatrach. Two exploration wells drilled in partnership with Sonatrach in the Kafra block revealed an estimated 168 million and 100 million barrels of proven and probable reserves.

Independent energy company Savannah Energy also continues to advance development of the Agadem Rift Basin in southeast Niger, targeting five new prospects following five successful discoveries.

In addition, Niger, in partnership with Sonatrach, plans to develop a 30,000 barrel-of-oil-per-day refinery in Dosso, boosting the country’s downstream capabilities.

Coming into this picture, drawing on his experience as a former senior energy official, Oumarou is expected to provide insights into these projects, key investment opportunities and best practices for advancing Niger’s – and the wider MSGBC region’s – hydrocarbons industry.

“Kabirou Zakari Oumarou’s participation is a major highlight for MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2026. His expertise in hydrocarbons infrastructure will be instrumental in guiding new investment flows into West Africa’s burgeoning industry,” said Sandra Jeque, Events and Project Director at Energy Capital&Power.