TradeMark Africa (TMA) (www.TradeMarkAfrica.com) announces the appointment of H.E. Hailemariam Desalegn Boshe, former Prime Minister of Ethiopia, as its new Board Chair. H.E. Desalegn is succeeding Ambassador Erastus Mwencha, who has concluded his eight-year term, and joins TMA at a time when the organisation has set its sights on ambitious goals including boosting African exports, supporting implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and expanding its operational reach from Eastern to West and Southern Africa, working closely with Regional Economic Communities, national institutions, the private sector and international partners.

As a senior political leader with experience on both national and continental stages, H.E. Desalegn’s expertise and experience will be central to guiding TMA through its new seven-year strategy. The 2023-2030 strategy focuses on continuing to reduce the time and cost of transporting goods across borders and improving market access for SMEs by improving the value and quality of traded goods, while addressing the trade-related challenges of the future for the continent. This includes positioning Africa as a global pioneer in green trade, leveraging commercial capital for greater multiples of investment in trade infrastructure, and ensuring that trade benefits accrue to the poorest, in particular women and youth.

H.E Desalegn’s tenure as Prime Minister of Ethiopia from 2012 to 2018 was marked by a visionary approach to economic and diplomatic engagements, under which Ethiopia saw sustained double-digit economic growth. His experience in fostering trade agreements and promoting economic integration during his tenure as Chair of Africa Union from 2013 to 2014, is particularly relevant as TMA intensifies its efforts to support African governments in defining and negotiating their trade policy.

Reflecting on his new role, H.E Desalegn remarked, “It is a privilege to join an organisation that is at the forefront of transforming trade across Africa. I am thrilled at the opportunity to steer TMA towards impactful milestones and contribute to Africa’s trade success story. Following in the footsteps of Amb. Mwencha, I inherit a dynamic organisation with a solid foundation, and I am eager to build on this legacy to realise our continent’s vast trade potential.”

TMA Chief Executive Officer Mr David Beer noted, “H.E. Desalegn’s extensive experience and understanding of both the challenges and opportunities in intra-African trade make him an invaluable leader for TMA’s next phase. His appointment is testament to our commitment to driving sustainable and inclusive economic growth across the continent.”

TMA Council Chair Mr Leo Svahnback said “We are excited to welcome H.E. Desalegn as our new Board Chair. His leadership comes at a crucial time as we expand our reach through the new regional hubs’ strategy. H.E. Desalegn's experience will be invaluable as we build on the strong foundation our previous chairs have established, ensuring our programs create even more opportunities across Africa.”

H.E Desalegn will lead a Board comprised of global leaders who are dedicated to driving sustainable and inclusive prosperity in Africa. His first major engagement will be spearheading the upcoming Trade Development Forum (TMA-TDF) in Kigali Rwanda, scheduled for December 2-3, 2024. Hosted jointly by TMA and the Government of Rwanda, this forum will be a focal point for TMA’s agenda of Digital Trade in Africa under his leadership.

H.E Desalegn holds a master’s degree in water and environmental engineering from Tampere University of Technology in Finland and a second Master’s in Organisational Leadership from Azusa Pacific University in California, USA. He previously held the positions of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Minister of Social Affairs and Government Chief-Whip Minister. He also served as Governor of the Southern Regional State of Ethiopia for six years. He serves on several Boards of international organisations.

About TradeMark Africa:

TradeMark Africa (TMA) is a leading African Aid-for-Trade organisation, founded in 2010 with the mission to grow intra-African trade and increase Africa’s share in global trade, while helping make trade more pro-poor and environmentally sustainable. TMA operates on a not-for-profit basis and is funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Canada, Denmark, the European Union, Finland, France, Ireland, the Mastercard Foundation, the Netherlands, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. TMA works closely with regional and continental organisations, national Governments, the private sector, and civil society.

Since its inception, TMA has delivered substantial gains for trade and regional economic integration in East Africa and the Horn of Africa, including a reduction of 16.5% in cargo transit times on the Northern Corridor from Mombasa to Bujumbura, and a reduction of an average of 70% in the time taken to cross selected one stop border posts. TMA works in 14 countries across East and West Africa, Southern Africa, and the Horn.

In 2022, TMA set up a catalytic finance company – Trade Catalyst Africa – that will pilot commercially viable projects for creating trade infrastructure (both physical and digital) as well as increasing access to Trade Finance for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Both TCA’s and TMA's headquarters are in Nairobi, Kenya. Offices are in: EAC (East Africa Community) Secretariat - Arusha, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Ghana, Malawi, Rwanda, Somaliland, Tanzania, and Uganda, with operations in Mozambique, South Sudan, and Zambia. For more information, please visit www.TradeMarkAfrica.com