Mr. Goush Tewolde, representative of the Forestry and Wildlife Authority, reported that the strong efforts to preserve and develop forest and wildlife resources are registering encouraging results.

Mr. Goush indicated that, as a result of the active control mechanisms put in place, coupled with awareness-raising activities to enhance public understanding, the types of trees and wildlife that were on the verge of extinction are now reviving.

He went on to say that the corrective measures taken against those engaged in deforestation activities are also contributing to the development of forestry and wildlife in the area.

The people engaged in forestry and wildlife preservation activities in the Faulina administrative area indicated that the coordinated effort is significantly contributing to the preservation initiative.