The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in partnership with the British Embassy near Monrovia, successfully conducted a one-day capacity-building training for Ministry staff on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, in preparation for Liberia’s upcoming membership on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Non- Permanent in 2026. This strategic initiative underscores Liberia’s commitment to enhancing its diplomatic capabilities and contributing effectively to global peace and security discussions.

The training, held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Monrovia, focused on equipping participants with the skills needed for effective communication within the complex UNSC policy environment. Facilitated by Mme. Joanna Mark Reiter, Deputy Chief of Mission at the British Embassy, the session provided practical insights into navigating multilateral diplomacy, drafting impactful statements, and fostering collaboration among UNSC member states. Participants included assistant ministers, senior diplomats, senior desk officers, and administrative staff, all of whom play critical roles in shaping Liberia’s engagement on the global stage.

The program covered key topics such as Using language and Information effectively during the UNSC, Brilliant Briefing for the UNSC, and Super Speeches at the UNSC. Interactive workshops allowed participants to simulate real-world UNSC scenarios, fostering a deeper understanding of the Council’s operational dynamics. Mme. Reiter emphasized the importance of clear, concise communication to advance Liberia’s priorities, including peacebuilding, sustainable development, and human rights advocacy.

Hon. Reginald B. Goodridge, Director General, Foreign Service Institute (FSI), hailed the training as a pivotal step in preparing Liberia for its non-permanent UNSC seat. “This collaboration with the British Embassy strengthens our capacity to represent Liberia’s interests and contribute meaningfully to global peace efforts,” the Director General stated. “We are committed to ensuring our team is well-prepared to engage with confidence and clarity.”

The British Embassy reiterated its support for Liberia’s growing role in international diplomacy. Mme. Reiter noted, “Liberia’s election to the UNSC is a testament to its leadership in West Africa. We are proud to partner with the Ministry to enhance the skills needed for effective participation in this critical global forum.”

This training marks the beginning of a series of preparatory activities planned ahead of Liberia’s UNSC tenure. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed gratitude to the British Embassy for its continued partnership and expertise, which will bolster Liberia’s ability to address pressing global challenges.

As Liberia gears up for its UNSC role, this capacity-building effort reflects a shared commitment to fostering diplomatic excellence and advancing global stability. The Ministry looks forward to further collaborations to ensure Liberia’s voice resonates strongly in 2026.