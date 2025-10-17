Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, Dr. Badr Abdelatty called on Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today.
2. Prime Minister conveyed his warm congratulations to President Sisi for Egypt’s crucial role in the Gaza Peace Agreement and expressed hope that it would lead to lasting peace in the region.
3. Foreign Minister Abdelatty briefed Prime Minister on the first India-Egypt Strategic Dialogue being held during his visit.
4. Prime Minister expressed satisfaction at the progress being achieved in various areas of bilateral cooperation, including trade, technology, energy, defence and people-to-people ties.