More than half of the 12 million people displaced by the two-year conflict in Sudan are women. In 2024, there was a staggering 288 per cent increase in demand for gender-based violence services, and while women are paying the highest price for the conflict, they are also raising the alarm that their voices have been excluded from diplomatic efforts to stop the war.

Sudanese women were at the forefront of the 2018–2019 revolution, dominating protests and mobilizing communities to push for change. Despite their central role, they were later sidelined in the political processes that followed. They were once again silenced when diplomatic efforts started in response to the current conflict, which is about to enter its third year. The Jeddah negotiations, mediated by Saudi Arabia and the United States in May 2023, did not include a single woman.

Today, Sudanese women continue to mobilize as the crisis deepens, demanding equal representation in peace and humanitarian efforts. When women lead, the chances of peace lasting increases significantly. Some studies show women’s participation increases the probability of a peace agreement lasting 15 years by 35 per cent.

“Sudanese women are central to shaping a peaceful future for their communities and the country,” says Aisha Hamad, Director of Partners in Development Services, a grassroots women’s rights organization and member of the Peace for Sudan platform. “Members are actively involved in responding to the crisis, providing essential support to women and girls affected by the conflict, including those displaced or survivors of violence.”

The Peace for Sudan platform was established in response to the conflict that erupted in April 2023. It provides a space for about 49 women-led organizations across Sudan to collaborate and amplify their efforts in addressing the crisis.

With support from UN Women and in collaboration with the African Union (AU), the Inter-governmental Authority on Development (IGAD), and the African Women Leaders Network (AWLN), members of the Peace for Sudan Platform have demanded 50 per cent representation of women in peace processes. Their “Kampala Feminist Declaration” crafted in October 2023 and adopted in July 2024 has shaped key regional and international dialogues—including the AU Women’s Dialogue in Uganda, the AU-IGAD Inter-Sudanese Political Dialogue in Addis Ababa, and the USA-led Geneva peace talks. As a result, a technical committee has been established to ensure women’s voices shape Sudan’s path to sustainable, equitable peace.

In Sudan, women face a range of socio-political, cultural, and security-related barriers to participating in peace negotiations, which has weakened the inclusivity and effectiveness of peace and humanitarian efforts. “The Peace for Sudan platform challenges traditional power dynamics, advocating for the inclusion of diverse voices and the amplification of women's roles in shaping a peaceful Sudan,” says Aisha. “It strengthens community-led initiatives and fosters solidarity, trust, and resilience [among women] across regions. This collective effort is pivotal in creating sustainable peace and reinforcing the central role of women in rebuilding Sudan.”

Challenges, successes and lessons for future peace processes

Aisha points out some lessons from the past: “Past peace processes have shown that failing to address issues such as gender-based violence, women’s economic empowerment, and access to justice weakens peace agreements.”

Future peace efforts must reflect these issues, Aisha continues: “Women must be involved at all levels of the peace process to ensure that agreements address gender-specific concerns and the needs of all segments of society. Processes should also involve women’s organizations at the grassroots level as they bring valuable perspectives.”

For the members of the Peace for Sudan Platform, Sudanese women’s participation in any future peace efforts cannot be tokenistic, and women must be represented in decision-making bodies. The 2020 Juba Peace Agreement, with gender-sensitive provisions like quotas for women in the transitional government and peace-building committees, including in the official negotiation process, stands as a progressive example. But those gains were not carried forward—women were once again excluded from the Jeddah talks, highlighting a gap between commitment and implementation.

Israa Dawood, also a member of the Peace for Sudan Platform, is currently engaging with various national, regional and international forums to elevate the voices of Sudanese women. “We are paving the way for a women-led transformation in Sudan’s political and social landscape,” she says about the Platform.

Empowering Sudanese women: Legal reforms, aid, and leadership

The Peace for Sudan Platform calls for urgent legal reforms to criminalize all forms of sexual violence, services for survivors, and women's equal participation in peace processes. It also advocates for safe spaces for Sudanese women—a critical need as over 12 million people are at risk of gender-based violence, war-time rape and sexual violence.

“These secure community centres are critical to offer privacy, counselling, legal aid, and comprehensive support services,” Israa adds—services that help in healing and facilitating community dialogue and action.

UN Women has supported more than 60 women-led organizations to reach women in need of humanitarian assistance over the last two years. UN Women’s programmes focus on establishing safe spaces for survivors, strengthening community-based prevention of gender-based violence, training women to access livelihoods, and advocating with Sudanese women for their inclusion in ceasefire talks.

“Sudan needs an immediate cessation of the conflict and the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war,” says Idil Absiye, UN Women Policy Specialist for Women Peace and Security, East and Southern Africa. “For sustainable peace and safety of women and girls, we need to urgently support women and local women’s organizations to participate in peace negotiations and peacebuilding. When women lead, peace lasts.”