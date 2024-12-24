Four months after famine was first confirmed in Zamzam camp in Sudan’s North Darfur state, more areas in North Darfur and the Western Nuba mountains have been identified as experiencing famine conditions, as access to food and nutrition for millions of people across the country continues to deteriorate, the World Food Programme (WFP) and UNICEF warned today.

The latest Famine Review Committee (FRC)* report and new projections from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC)* identify famine with reliable data in at least five areas of Sudan – Zamzam, Abu Shouk and Al Salam camps in North Darfur, and in the Western Nuba Mountains for both residents and internally displaced persons (IDPs). Famine is projected in five additional areas between December 2024 and May 2025 – Um Kadadah, Melit, El Fasher, At Tawisha and Al Lait in North Darfur. The report also highlights the risk of famine across 17 more areas during the same period.

More than 24.6 million people across Sudan—more than half of the population analyzed—are now experiencing high levels of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above.) This includes 8.1 million in Emergency conditions (IPC Phase 4) and at least 638,000 people in IPC Phase 5 (Catastrophe.)



These findings mark an alarming escalation of hunger and malnutrition during what is typically the harvest season, when food availability should be at its highest. The FRC’s classification of increasing hunger in such a season indicates that the harvest is not reaching everywhere given the continued conflict that limits markets and movement of goods. Without immediate, unhindered humanitarian access and urgent international support, famine risks spreading further in 2025, threatening the lives of millions of people, mainly children, and exacerbating what is already one of the world’s most severe food crises.



Conflict, displacement, and restricted humanitarian access remain the primary drivers of this crisis. In North Darfur’s Zamzam camp, where famine was first confirmed in August 2024, conditions remain critical despite some humanitarian food assistance deliveries. Sustained violence and economic hardship have disrupted markets, displaced millions, and driven prices of staple goods to unaffordable levels for most people.



The next hunger season is projected to begin well before the upcoming rains – the period between harvests when food insecurity typically rises - with humanitarian access hindered by both man-made blockages and logistical challenges. Immediate action to preposition supply stocks is critical to preventing human suffering on an unprecedented scale.



Furthermore, areas of intense conflict, including parts of Khartoum and Al Jazeera, may already be experiencing famine conditions (IPC Phase 5). However, a lack of reliable or recent data from these areas makes it impossible to confirm. This underscores the urgent need for further assessments to confirm the extent of the crisis and provide urgently needed humanitarian assistance.



The agencies urge the international community to prioritize funding for humanitarian efforts and leverage diplomatic channels to secure a ceasefire and unrestricted access. It is imperative that all parties to the conflict ensure safe, immediate, unhindered access to areas classified as IPC Phase 3 and above. Without immediate action, Sudan’s crisis threatens to escalate further in 2025, with millions more at risk.



“A protracted famine is taking hold in Sudan,” said WFP’s Director of Food Security and Nutrition Analysis, Jean-Martin Bauer. “People are getting weaker and weaker and are dying as they have had little to no access to food for months and months. WFP is doing everything we can to get a steady and constant flow of food assistance to the hungriest and hardest-to-reach places in Sudan. We are constantly adapting our operations as the conflict evolves, delivering assistance where and when we can. But recent operational progress is fragile as the situation on the ground is volatile and dangerous.”



“The ongoing conflict, continuous displacements and recurrent disease outbreaks have created a dangerous breeding ground for malnutrition in Sudan,” said UNICEF Director of Emergency Operations, Lucia Elmi. “Millions of young lives hang in the balance. The delivery of life-saving therapeutic food, water and medicine can help stop the deadly malnutrition crisis in its tracks, but we need safe, sustained, and unimpeded access to reach the most vulnerable children and save lives.”



UNICEF and WFP continue to ramp up their humanitarian response in Sudan, focusing on high-risk areas with integrated health, nutrition, WASH, social protection and food security interventions.