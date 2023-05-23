Flex Group (www.FlexGroups.com) will attend the African continent’s largest all-inclusive tech event of GITEX AFRICA 2023 (www.GITEXAfrica.com) to introduce its new solutions coming from Flex Group technologies divisions.

“Since the creation of Flex Group 20 years ago, Africa has been at the heart of our strategies, we have designed our products and focused our research to meet and share the digital aspirations and achievements of its continent. We like to share and transfer our knowledge because it's the only way to innovate." said Mostafa Chafi, CEO of Flex Group at the ISTEAH (Colloque international Innovation, Technologie, Développement&Génie humanitaire) conference held at Polytechnique Montreal April 2023.

Flex Group has its headquarters based in Quebec, Canada for the last 20 years, with over eight sales, engineering, and R&D branches in Africa.

A leading Canadian manufacturer of SIM Card and Telco solutions designed to serve the many African markets. Providing mobile technologies for the last 20 years: over 400 million SIM/eSIM cards, multiple telecommunication platforms, Mobile Banking low-band, high-quality video-streaming solutions and over 7 billion remote activations and provisioning. Flex Group has five business units&subsidiaries: FlexCard, FlexTelecom, FlexLatitude, FlexIoT and FlexLab.

The firm will present the evolution of its business subsidiaries and mobile communication solutions that are bringing safer digital transactions.

The Flex Card division is introducing its new eSIM/SIM Cards products and services. From Banking, ID cards to Banking cards.

“Our Flex Card division introduced our 5G SIM card in Canada three years ago. To mobile 5G rural satellite operators, it is designed for the new African market. 5G connectivity is going to give Africa the ability to leapfrog it and boost its digital evolution, like it is doing here. With our eSIM and SIM applets we will ensure a better quality of services and advance SIM cybersecurity. Mobile banking of the future will rely on enhanced biometry and blockchain capability embedded in the eSIM or SIM card,” Said Omid Ghati, VP of Operation at Flex Group Canada at the TELECOM 2023 In Laval (the largest French-speaking conference in North America for the telecommunications industry).

The FlexTelecom division has leading-edge telecommunication platforms and flexible hardware, all the solutions are designed to boost productivity, create new revenue streams, and cut costs.

FlexLatitude’s video solution division is aimed for public safety, governmental, and utilities. From body cameras and the supporting platforms for live video broadcast anywhere from 2G to 5G and satellite links. It transmits live video, audio, GPS and telemetry data from mobile cameras to the video monitoring platform. The data can be used for investigations, border security, VIP protection, asset protection and monitoring.

“The Rugged Video product line combines live mobile video or body-worn complete platforms, ideally combined with the advanced public safety Flex Sim Card solutions for optimized QoS and security,” said FlexLatitude Managing Director Jan Rowinski.

FlexLab is the R&D division developing leading-edge mobile solutions in collaboration with universities. Along with with École Polytechnique de Montreal and UQAM, we are co-chairing several research chairs in mobility with over 25 Ph.D. and Master students, in topics such as the security of mobile transactions, AIoT, Smart Cities, Biometrics, Post-quantum Security, Blockchain, 5G, Zero Trust database and Encryptions.

“Speaking at ISTEAH’s the Order of Canada, recipient Samuel Pierre told attendees:

We work together [with Flex Group] to develop the technology needed and designed for emerging countries. Our research team is the perfect example of a good industry and academia collaboration. Flex Group’s head of research and development, Dr. Sepehr Keykhaie, a former doctorate student in computer engineering, is now head of research and development for the company and received the best paper award given at the International Conference Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Systems (SysCon) for his Generic Model for Privacy-Preserving Authentication on Smartphone. Work that can help secure privacy in a low literate environment. Protecting privacy and ensuring the prevention of identity theft in Mobile banking is critical” said Samuel Pierre. B.Ing. (Poly), B.Sc., M.Sc.A. (UQAM), M.Sc. (Montréal), Ph.D. (Poly), Professeur titulaire at École Polytechnique de Montréal, recipient of Engineers Canada's gold medal.

For more information, please visit www.FlexGroups.com. All inquiries can be made by emailing info@flexgroups.com