The inaugural ExxonMobil Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA League Mozambique Finals concluded on Saturday, September 28, at the Clube Desportivo da Politécnica in Maputo, Mozambique, with five-time NBA (www.NBA.com) champion Ron Harper in attendance. The Golden State Warriors (Escola Secundária Francisco Manyanga) and the New York Knicks (Escola Secundária Josina Machel) were crowned the inaugural champions in the girls’ and boys’ divisions, respectively.

The league, operated by the Clarisse Machanguana Foundation (CMF), an organization founded by former WNBA player and Mozambican basketball legend Clarisse Machanguana that empowers Mozambican youth through sport, education and health, launched last April and reached more than 8,000 youth throughout its first season. It also included all-girls basketball clinics as part of the NBA’s Her Time to Play program, which provides opportunities for girls and women to play basketball and pursue careers in coaching and athletic leadership, as well as educational STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) sessions for boys and girls.

The STEM program, which will over the next six months involve a series of theoretical and practical Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics lessons, tipped off last month at the Josina Machel and Trisciard Secondary Schools. Among the educational and fun experiments, the youth are learning about the science within sports, including measurement of heartbeats and angles and dimensions that govern the basketball court and its rules.

The ExxonMobil Jr. NBA League has taken place under the guidance of top coaches in Mozambique, including Leonel Manhique, who was one of 25 coaches from 15 African countries who participated in the NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada, earlier this year.

Executive Quotes

Lead Country Manager of ExxonMobil Mozambique Limitada Frank Kretschmer:

“It was a rewarding experience to host this program in Mozambique that benefited eight thousand students, and promoting STEM which is such an integral part of our community development strategy.”

NBA Africa Director of Basketball Operations Kita Matungulu:

“The collaboration between ExxonMobil and NBA Africa has been crucial in our shared commitment to make basketball more accessible to the youth of Mozambique while also empowering boys and girls through STEM. We would like to thank ExxonMobil for their commitment and support and look forward to doing more for youth development in Mozambique.”

Five-time NBA champion Ron Harper:

“It is my first time in Mozambique, and I loved the energy that both teams brought to the court and STEM Showcase today. I have experienced firsthand the convening power of the game of basketball, and I am thrilled to see the impact it makes here in Mozambique.”

Former WNBA player and Mozambique basketball legend Clarisse Machanguana:

“We pride ourselves in preparing Jr. NBA participants to be champions on and off the court, this year’s STEM program furthers the depth and sustainability of our foundation’s mission - creating the next generation of future leaders. We are excited for the opportunities created for our youth.”