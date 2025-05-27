The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) (www.IsDBInstitute.org) has announced the winners of the first-of-its-kind Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hackathon in Islamic Finance, organized to showcase the potential of AI-powered tools to support the progress of the global Islamic financial industry.

The awards were announced and presented to the winners during the 19th IsDB Global Forum on Islamic Finance on 20 May 2025 in Algiers, Algeria, on the sidelines of the IsDB Group Annual Meetings.

As the Islamic finance industry evolves to meet the demands of a dynamic global economy, the practical adoption and harmonization of Financial Accounting Standards (FAS) - particularly across jurisdictions - remains a challenge. At the same time, Artificial Intelligence is revolutionizing how financial services are designed, delivered, and governed.

Recognizing this opportunity, IsDBI launched the AI Hackathon to explore how emerging technologies can strengthen the adoption of Islamic finance standards, particularly those issued by the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI). The Hackathon focused on developing AI-powered solutions that make these standards easier to implement, more accessible, and globally aligned.

Dr. Sami Al-Suwailem, Acting Director General of IsDBI, presented the awards to the top three winners, namely:

First Place – Khilan Team

– Khilan Team Second Place – Al Buraq Team

– Al Buraq Team Third Place – BANKAI Team

The winning projects stood out for their technical excellence, creative design, and potential for real-world application in the Islamic finance ecosystem.

In his comment on this occasion, Dr. Sami Al-Suwailem, stated: "This Hackathon reflects our commitment to advancing the Islamic financial industry using state-of-the-art technologies. We are proud to support the next generation of thinkers and builders shaping the future of Islamic finance through AI."

The Hackathon is a pioneering initiative dedicated to applying AI in solving key challenges in Islamic financial services. It highlighted the role of AI in enhancing standardization, compliance, and innovation in the US$4+ trillion Islamic finance industry. The competition brought together talented students, developers, researchers, and entrepreneurs from around the world to co-create practical, Shariah-compliant digital solutions.

The Hackathon aligns with IsDBI’s strategic objectives to drive innovation, create value through knowledge-based initiatives, and foster global impact in the Islamic finance sector.

Learn more about the IsDBI Hackathon: https://www.IsDBI-hackathon.com/

Social media handles:

X (Twitter): https://apo-opa.co/4dzYHlV

Facebook: https://apo-opa.co/44V3zQg

LinkedIn: https://apo-opa.co/3Z5vs4h

About the Islamic Development Bank Institute:

The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) is the knowledge beacon of the Islamic Development Bank Group. Guided by the principles of Islamic economics and finance, the IsDB Institute leads the development of innovative knowledge-based solutions to support the sustainable economic advancement of IsDB Member Countries and various Muslim communities worldwide. The IsDB Institute enables economic development through pioneering research, human capital development, and knowledge creation, dissemination, and management. The Institute leads initiatives to enable Islamic finance ecosystems, ultimately helping Member Countries achieve their development objectives. More information about the IsDB Institute is available on www.IsDBInstitute.org/