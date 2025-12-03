As part of the first edition of the West African Arts and Culture Festival (ECOFEST), holding in Dakar from 30 November to 6 December 2025, two major highlights marked activities on 1 December 2025 at the Grand Théâtre National Doudou Ndiaye Coumba Rose: the inaugural conference and an interactive dialogue between West African youth and the Commissions of ECOWAS and UEMOA.

The inaugural conference, which officially launched the festival’s programme of panel discussions, debates and intellectual exchanges under ECOFEST 2025, was delivered by Professor Mamadou Fall, a distinguished Senegalese academic and specialist in African socio-political dynamics. His presentation focused on the role of culture in contemporary geopolitical transformations, as well as its potential as a tool for dialogue, mediation and peacebuilding in West Africa.

The youth dialogue session featured exchanges between West African youth, Professor Fatou Sow Sarr, ECOWAS Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs, and Mr. Mamadù Serifo Jaquite, UEMOA Commissioner in charge of the Department of Human Development. The discussion was held under the theme: “Pathways to the Future with Youth for Development, Peace and Integration.”

The meeting provided a platform for both Commissioners to present ongoing programmes and opportunities available to West African youth. They engaged directly with young leaders, emerging artists, cultural entrepreneurs, students and members of youth organisations on key contemporary issues, including development challenges, peace and regional integration, as well as youth employability.

Discussions also focused on strengthening civic participation and enhancing the contribution of young people to the construction of a stable, inclusive and integrated West African regional space.

As part of this first edition of ECOFEST, several flagship activities are featured across Dakar, including film screenings, an exhibition and sales fair of handcrafted art, fashion and culinary arts, as well as exhibitions at the Creativity Fair showcasing heritage-based skills and digital innovation led by start-ups.

The programme further includes artistic competitions in painting, photography and sculpture, traditional and modern music performances by young talents, as well as roundtable discussions on cultural and creative industries and the regional market, regional citizenship and a culture of peace, and on regional diversity and cultural heritage.