FIND


We are sorry that FIND's Diagnostic Day event (www.FINDdx.org) livestream at the World Health Assembly was interrupted by hackers today. The goal of the meeting is to bring together world leaders together to discuss the future of diagnostics, a mission that is critical in a world at increasing risk of disease outbreaks and pandemics.

To ensure that this crucial conversation continues, FIND sent a new livestream link to participants. We appreciate partners' patience and look forward to driving forward momentum around FIND’s efforts to drive innovation and access to diagnostics.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of FIND.